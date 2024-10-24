Kyiv region to appeal to foreign partners to support Victory Plan - Kravchenko
Kyiv • UNN
The communities of Kyiv region and the RMA start working to unite the twin communities to support the Victory Plan. The plan contains 5 main points and 3 secret documents to achieve a just peace.
The communities of the Kyiv region and the Kyiv RMA will appeal to their foreign partners to support the President's Victory Plan, and work is already underway to unite the twin communities and regions. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN.
Details
An expanded meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of local and regional authorities chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held. This is a strategic meeting during which the Head of State presented the Victory Plan to the regions and communities. This is a comprehensive document, the implementation of which will help achieve the just peace that Ukraine seeks. It contains 5 clear points and 3 secret documents that can stop the Russian enemy.
The event was attended by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, and his deputies, Yaroslav Dobriansky, acting head of the Kyiv Regional Council, heads of the COR factions, heads of districts and communities of the region.
We already have international support for the initiative of the President of Ukraine. We have many partners in the fight for freedom and independence. But the Victory Plan also requires our national unity. To live without constant shelling and air attacks. Effective implementation of the Plan requires maximum involvement of regions and communities. Together, we will be able to engage even more international partners. The more allies we have, the faster we will stop the evil, the faster we will ensure global security
He added that the regional administration, together with the communities of the Kyiv region, is already starting to work on uniting the twin communities and regions.
Each community will appeal to its foreign partners to support the Ukrainian Victory Plan. The Kyiv RSA is preparing similar appeals to its partner regions - the American states of Washington and Utah, the French region of Ile-de-France, the Italian region of Tuscany, and others. Implementation of the Victory Plan will make Ukraine's position even stronger at the Second Peace Summit
Highlights from the Plan
The first point is to invite Ukraine to NATO.
The second point is defense. It is about continuing the operations of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of the enemy territory to prevent buffer zones on our land; strengthening the defense capabilities of our military.
The third is the military. Deterrence. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its soil that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine.
The fourth point is strategic economic potential.
The economic clause has a secret annex that is shared only with designated partners. Ukraine proposes that the United States and the European Union conclude a special agreement on joint protection of critical resources available in Ukraine, joint investment and use of the relevant economic potential.
The fifth point is security. After the war, Ukraine will have one of the most experienced and largest military contingents. This Ukrainian experience should be used to strengthen NATO's defense and ensure security in Europe. This is a worthy mission for our heroes.
It is designed for the post-war period and provides, if the partners agree, for the replacement of certain military contingents of the US Armed Forces stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units that have gained real experience in modern warfare, the use of Western weapons, and cooperation with NATO troops.