Kyiv region to appeal to foreign partners to support Victory Plan - Kravchenko

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Kyiv region to appeal to foreign partners to support Victory Plan - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24599 views

The communities of Kyiv region and the RMA start working to unite the twin communities to support the Victory Plan. The plan contains 5 main points and 3 secret documents to achieve a just peace.

Kyiv region to appeal to foreign partners to support Victory Plan - Kravchenko

The communities of the Kyiv region and the Kyiv RMA will appeal to their foreign partners to support the President's Victory Plan, and work is already underway to unite the twin communities and regions. This was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, UNN.

Details

An expanded meeting of the Presidium of the Congress of local and regional authorities chaired by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was held. This is a strategic meeting during which the Head of State presented the Victory Plan to the regions and communities. This is a comprehensive document, the implementation of which will help achieve the just peace that Ukraine seeks. It contains 5 clear points and 3 secret documents that can stop the Russian enemy.

The event was attended by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA, and his deputies, Yaroslav Dobriansky, acting head of the Kyiv Regional Council, heads of the COR factions, heads of districts and communities of the region. 

We already have international support for the initiative of the President of Ukraine. We have many partners in the fight for freedom and independence. But the Victory Plan also requires our national unity. To live without constant shelling and air attacks. Effective implementation of the Plan requires maximum involvement of regions and communities. Together, we will be able to engage even more international partners. The more allies we have, the faster we will stop the evil, the faster we will ensure global security 

- Ruslan Kravchenko noted.  

He added that the regional administration, together with the communities of the Kyiv region, is already starting to work on uniting the twin communities and regions.

Each community will appeal to its foreign partners to support the Ukrainian Victory Plan. The Kyiv RSA is preparing similar appeals to its partner regions - the American states of Washington and Utah, the French region of Ile-de-France, the Italian region of Tuscany, and others. Implementation of the Victory Plan will make Ukraine's position even stronger at the Second Peace Summit 

- said the head of the Kyiv RMA. 

Highlights from the Plan

The first point is to invite Ukraine to NATO. 

The second point is defense. It is about continuing the operations of the Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine in certain areas of the enemy territory to prevent buffer zones on our land; strengthening the defense capabilities of our military. 

The third is the military. Deterrence. Ukraine proposes to deploy a comprehensive non-nuclear strategic deterrence package on its soil that will be sufficient to protect Ukraine.

The fourth point is strategic economic potential. 

The economic clause has a secret annex that is shared only with designated partners. Ukraine proposes that the United States and the European Union conclude a special agreement on joint protection of critical resources available in Ukraine, joint investment and use of the relevant economic potential.

The fifth point is security. After the war, Ukraine will have one of the most experienced and largest military contingents. This Ukrainian experience should be used to strengthen NATO's defense and ensure security in Europe. This is a worthy mission for our heroes.

It is designed for the post-war period and provides, if the partners agree, for the replacement of certain military contingents of the US Armed Forces stationed in Europe with Ukrainian units that have gained real experience in modern warfare, the use of Western weapons, and cooperation with NATO troops.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsKyiv region
NATO
European Union
France
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Kyiv
