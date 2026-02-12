Kyiv has restored power and temporary schedules in all districts - DTEK

$43.030.06
Odrex Clinic at the center of a new scandal: law enforcement investigates unauthorized land seizure
09:49 AM • 5022 views
General Staff confirms hit on GRAU arsenal with Flamingo missiles and Russian defense industry enterprise
09:16 AM • 16010 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych called IOC disqualification at the 2026 Olympics the "price of dignity"Photo
08:30 AM • 59708 views
Olympics 2026: IOC officially announced Geraskevych's disqualification
Exclusive
February 11, 07:42 PM • 41471 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
February 11, 05:25 PM • 53695 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
February 11, 05:07 PM • 42617 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
February 11, 04:28 PM • 34297 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 29221 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 57463 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
An defense industry enterprise was hit in the Tambov region of the Russian FederationVideoFebruary 12, 02:12 AM • 34137 views
Putin subordinates Rosgvardia and EMERCOM to Chief of General Staff Gerasimov - ISWFebruary 12, 04:02 AM • 31504 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych urged the IOC to end the scandal and provide generators to UkraineVideo08:05 AM • 5694 views
Ukrainian Heraskevych out of 2026 Olympics due to 'memory helmet' ban, plans appeal to CAS08:19 AM • 12417 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 18666 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget losses11:15 AM • 440 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 57463 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 51096 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 52689 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 62235 views
Alina Grosu revealed the gender of her firstborn to the song "Voloshky"Video08:43 AM • 18798 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 57February 11, 04:53 PM • 29037 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhotoFebruary 11, 02:59 PM • 30727 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 31224 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 32427 views
Kyiv has restored power and temporary schedules in all districts - DTEK

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

DTEK announced the restoration of electricity supply for 100,000 Kyiv families after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation. All districts of the capital have returned to temporary outage schedules.

Kyiv has restored power and temporary schedules in all districts - DTEK

In Kyiv, electricity has been restored and temporary outage schedules are in effect in all districts after Russia's massive overnight attack, DTEK energy company reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv: energy workers restored power to 100,000 families after a massive attack. Desnianskyi district is returning to temporary schedules," DTEK stated.

Before this, power was restored to 25,000 families in the capital, and it was indicated that more than 100,000 still remained without electricity.

Recall

According to DTEK, in the morning, 107,000 families were temporarily without power after Russia's massive attack, and emergency power outages were introduced in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, while temporary schedules were in effect for other Kyiv residents.

Emergency blackouts by region, 107,000 families without electricity in Kyiv after massive Russian attack12.02.26, 09:38 • 3086 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyiv
Electricity outage schedules
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
DTEK
Kyiv