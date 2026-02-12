Kyiv has restored power and temporary schedules in all districts - DTEK

In Kyiv, electricity has been restored and temporary outage schedules are in effect in all districts after Russia's massive overnight attack, DTEK energy company reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyiv: energy workers restored power to 100,000 families after a massive attack. Desnianskyi district is returning to temporary schedules," DTEK stated.

Before this, power was restored to 25,000 families in the capital, and it was indicated that more than 100,000 still remained without electricity.

Recall

According to DTEK, in the morning, 107,000 families were temporarily without power after Russia's massive attack, and emergency power outages were introduced in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, while temporary schedules were in effect for other Kyiv residents.

Emergency blackouts by region, 107,000 families without electricity in Kyiv after massive Russian attack