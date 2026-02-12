Kyiv has restored power and temporary schedules in all districts - DTEK
Kyiv • UNN
DTEK announced the restoration of electricity supply for 100,000 Kyiv families after a massive night attack by the Russian Federation. All districts of the capital have returned to temporary outage schedules.
In Kyiv, electricity has been restored and temporary outage schedules are in effect in all districts after Russia's massive overnight attack, DTEK energy company reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
"Kyiv: energy workers restored power to 100,000 families after a massive attack. Desnianskyi district is returning to temporary schedules," DTEK stated.
Before this, power was restored to 25,000 families in the capital, and it was indicated that more than 100,000 still remained without electricity.
Recall
According to DTEK, in the morning, 107,000 families were temporarily without power after Russia's massive attack, and emergency power outages were introduced in the Desnianskyi district of the capital, while temporary schedules were in effect for other Kyiv residents.
