Kyiv Court of Appeal upholds life sentence for killer of 10-year-old girl

Nine years of legal battles and numerous attempts to delay the process have come to an end: the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against a resident of Kyiv region who brutally murdered a 10-year-old girl and attempted to kill another man. The prosecution defended the harshest punishment, upholding the interests of the victims and society. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

The tragedy occurred in 2016. The man, under the influence of alcohol and drugs, grabbed a 10-year-old girl, cut off her air supply, and when the child lost consciousness, drowned her in a canal and hid the body. Earlier, during a conflict, he had stabbed a man who tried to protect the child.

The trial lasted almost ten years. The indictment was repeatedly returned to the prosecutor, jurisdiction changed, evidence was lost and found. Six times the hearing was postponed due to the absence of a panel of judges, and judges and defenders changed.

Despite all obstacles, the prosecution consistently defended the state's accusation. In March 2025, the court of first instance found the criminal guilty and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The convict continued to demonstrate cynicism, stating that he did not consider his actions a crime, and had previous convictions, including for drugs and corrupt acts.

After the appeal of the verdict, the prosecution proved its validity: the appellate court left the appeals of the convicted person and his defender unsatisfied, confirming life imprisonment. The head of the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office personally represented the state prosecution.

The just verdict marked the end of many years of struggle by law enforcement against numerous obstacles and confirmed the principle: serious crimes against children do not go unpunished.

