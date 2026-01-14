$43.180.08
Exclusive
04:42 PM • 1240 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
02:56 PM • 5240 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 9814 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 10522 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 11711 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 11249 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 15411 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 10074 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 11117 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5952 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
Kyiv completes installation of five small CHPs to support energy system

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

Five cogeneration units with a second level of protection have been installed in Kyiv. Two of them are already operational, while commissioning works are underway on the others. The total capacity of the units is 66 MW.

Kyiv completes installation of five small CHPs to support energy system

Five cogeneration units with a second level of protection have been installed in Kyiv. Some of them are already operational, while commissioning works are underway on others. Petro Panteleev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Panteleev, the city has fully completed all installation works planned for December.

Currently, we have two operational power plants, and commissioning works are being carried out on three others. These are mandatory regulatory procedures that need to be done.

- said the official.

He added that two more units are planned to be launched next month, and commissioning works will begin on them at the end of February. The total capacity of all five cogeneration units is 66 MW.

This volume is not enough to fully meet Kyiv's needs in winter. But at the same time, the units play an important role in supporting the energy system – they are necessary for maintaining and powering individual critical infrastructure facilities.

As Russian strikes on gas infrastructure are being recorded, Kyiv is also working on diversifying energy supply sources. According to Panteleev, a 20 MW diesel power plant has already been ordered.

Currently, transformer substations are being built in the capital, and the launch of this power plant is scheduled for March.

The situation in Kyiv remains difficult: Klitschko convenes the TEB and NS commission14.01.26, 16:04 • 1804 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyKyiv
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Kyiv