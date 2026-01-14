Kyiv completes installation of five small CHPs to support energy system

Five cogeneration units with a second level of protection have been installed in Kyiv. Some of them are already operational, while commissioning works are underway on others. Petro Panteleev, acting first deputy head of the Kyiv City State Administration, announced this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to Panteleev, the city has fully completed all installation works planned for December.

Currently, we have two operational power plants, and commissioning works are being carried out on three others. These are mandatory regulatory procedures that need to be done. - said the official.

He added that two more units are planned to be launched next month, and commissioning works will begin on them at the end of February. The total capacity of all five cogeneration units is 66 MW.

This volume is not enough to fully meet Kyiv's needs in winter. But at the same time, the units play an important role in supporting the energy system – they are necessary for maintaining and powering individual critical infrastructure facilities.

As Russian strikes on gas infrastructure are being recorded, Kyiv is also working on diversifying energy supply sources. According to Panteleev, a 20 MW diesel power plant has already been ordered.

Currently, transformer substations are being built in the capital, and the launch of this power plant is scheduled for March.

The situation in Kyiv remains difficult: Klitschko convenes the TEB and NS commission