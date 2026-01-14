$43.180.08
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 1838 views
The Rada appointed Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 2692 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 5680 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 4748 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 7942 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 3938 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 8872 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 10548 views
Law enforcement investigates 10 criminal cases involving the scandalous Odrex clinic - Prosecutor General's Office
09:09 AM • 12720 views
Tymoshenko case: NABU and SAP confirmed the notice of suspicion to the head of the Verkhovna Rada faction and released the recordingVideo
The situation in Kyiv remains difficult: Klitschko convenes the TEB and NS commission

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko convened the TEB and NS commission due to the difficult situation in the capital. About 400 multi-story buildings remain without heating, and power supply is carried out according to emergency schedules.

The situation in Kyiv remains difficult: Klitschko convenes the TEB and NS commission
Photo: t.me/vitaliy_klitschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko convened a commission on technogenic and environmental safety and emergency situations due to the difficult situation in the capital of Ukraine. He announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

All departments, deputy heads of the Kyiv City State Administration, services, and heads of all city districts are present at the commission meeting. As Klitschko noted, the situation in Kyiv is very difficult: a similar scale has not been seen in the four years of the full-scale war.

As of today, about 400 multi-story buildings in Kyiv remain without heating. (Of the six thousand where there was no heat supply after the massive attack on January 9). We plan to supply heat to some of these 400 buildings by this evening. Our utility workers are working day and night. They are repairing infrastructure damaged by the enemy to restore essential services to people.

- Klitschko stated.

He added that the heating situation on the right bank is already more stable. It is more difficult on the left bank of the city.

As for power supply, on which the provision of utility services depends, the situation remains very difficult.

Energy workers are working, doing everything they can. But currently, Kyiv lives according to emergency power outage schedules. That is, hourly schedules are not in effect. And, according to DTEK, city residents currently have electricity for about three hours and are without it for up to ten, and sometimes even more. Energy workers note that the time may change, as the damaged energy system operates in emergency conditions. Weather and network overload also affect it.

- Klitschko's statement reads.

The mayor instructed that heating points (whose addresses are on the map in "Kyiv Digital", on the resources of the city authorities) operate in the most efficient mode. Currently, 1200 such points have been deployed in Kyiv.

Klitschko also instructed the capital's enterprises involved in emergency response to pay additional monetary rewards to their specialists who work day and night to restore essential services to Kyiv residents.

In particular, "Kyivteploenergo", "Kyivvodokanal", management companies, "Kyivavtodor", KARS. And today at the commission, I want to hear how the instructions are being carried out. The Department of Social Policy of the Kyiv City State Administration and the district state administrations of the city were instructed to provide hot meals once a day to residents registered with the territorial centers of the districts.

- he stated.

The mayor of Kyiv also instructed to explore the possibility of providing meals for people who can move independently but cannot prepare food at home.

During the TEB and NS commission, he also emphasized that the capital is currently operating under extreme conditions. And at the same time - under the threat of new enemy attacks. Primarily on infrastructure.

All officials and managers must understand their responsibility. And work promptly, making decisions and finding ways to implement them. Otherwise, those who can will work! I understand the workload and stress level, but we must maintain the vital activity of the metropolis! And we are doing everything for this.

- Klitschko summarized.

Recall

As of the morning of January 14, no power outage schedules were in effect in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast, and there were also restrictions in Odesa and Dnipropetrovsk Oblasts.

Yevhen Ustimenko

