Kyiv City Council deputy appropriated communal premises through a charitable foundation, underpaying the city UAH 300,000 24 July 2025

$41.770.00
48.980.12
ukenru
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
03:34 PM • 14359 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 103394 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 67320 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 128562 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 85173 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 85104 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 102557 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 69605 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51497 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74625 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0.8m/s
54%
748mm
Popular news
Number of injured in Russian missile attack on Cherkasy has increased to 12July 24, 10:31 AM • 14596 views
Attempted armed robbery of an entrepreneur's house in Odesa region: a deserter serviceman and his accomplice detainedJuly 24, 10:41 AM • 10986 views
Provided information on only a portion of abducted Ukrainian children: Yermak commented on Russian statementsJuly 24, 11:07 AM • 31827 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 38125 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails05:41 PM • 17289 views
Publications
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails05:41 PM • 17523 views
Will Defence City truly be effective? Key decisions are still ahead04:23 PM • 38352 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 103403 views
Imitation of the struggle for patients: how MP Kuzminykh turned the subcommittee on pharmacy into a tool for lobbying oligarchsJuly 24, 06:41 AM • 130374 views
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Exclusive
July 23, 04:25 PM • 185192 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ihor Terekhov
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Germany
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 191169 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 308854 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 392045 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 395602 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 383772 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Lockheed C-130 Hercules
Facebook
TikTok
Su-34

Kyiv City Council deputy appropriated communal premises through a charitable foundation, underpaying the city UAH 300,000 24 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 956 views

Prosecutors reported suspicion to a Kyiv City Council deputy who headed a charitable foundation. The foundation acquired communal premises, but the city underreceived 300 thousand hryvnias due to inflated repair costs.

Kyiv City Council deputy appropriated communal premises through a charitable foundation, underpaying the city UAH 300,000

In Kyiv, prosecutors announced suspicion to a Kyiv City Council deputy who headed a charitable foundation. It acquired communal premises, but the city underreceived 300 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv announced suspicion to a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the ninth convocation on the fact of seizing money from the territorial community through fraud during the privatization of communal premises.

- the message says

Her actions are qualified under Part 3 of Art. 190 and Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as fraud and official forgery.

It was established that a non-residential premise with a total area of 168 sq.m. on Akademika Hlushkova Street in Kyiv was leased with the right of subsequent privatization to a charitable organization, which at that time was headed by the suspect, now a deputy of the Kyiv City Council.

The charitable foundation, as the tenant of the property, carried out repairs to the building (so-called "inseparable improvements"), while during the construction work, the cost was significantly overstated in the documents. Accordingly, during the privatization of the premises, the tenant was deducted 300 thousand hryvnias from the cost of the property - money for "excessive expenses" during the repair. Thus, the foundation underpaid 300 thousand hryvnias to the capital's budget.

Large-scale abuses by officials uncovered in Odesa region: budget and environmental damages reached over UAH 200 million24.07.25, 20:22 • 1604 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv City Council
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9