Kyiv City Council deputy appropriated communal premises through a charitable foundation, underpaying the city UAH 300,000 24 July 2025

In Kyiv, prosecutors announced suspicion to a Kyiv City Council deputy who headed a charitable foundation. It acquired communal premises, but the city underreceived 300 thousand hryvnias. This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Prosecutors of the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv announced suspicion to a deputy of the Kyiv City Council of the ninth convocation on the fact of seizing money from the territorial community through fraud during the privatization of communal premises. - the message says

Her actions are qualified under Part 3 of Art. 190 and Part 1 of Art. 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as fraud and official forgery.

It was established that a non-residential premise with a total area of 168 sq.m. on Akademika Hlushkova Street in Kyiv was leased with the right of subsequent privatization to a charitable organization, which at that time was headed by the suspect, now a deputy of the Kyiv City Council.

The charitable foundation, as the tenant of the property, carried out repairs to the building (so-called "inseparable improvements"), while during the construction work, the cost was significantly overstated in the documents. Accordingly, during the privatization of the premises, the tenant was deducted 300 thousand hryvnias from the cost of the property - money for "excessive expenses" during the repair. Thus, the foundation underpaid 300 thousand hryvnias to the capital's budget.

