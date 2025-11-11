Kyiv changes public transport schedule due to power outages - KMDA

In Kyiv, due to scheduled and emergency power outages caused by the consequences of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, temporary changes in the operation of electric transport are possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.

Details

As noted in the city administration of the Ukrainian capital, the operation of trams, trolleybuses and the funicular is adjusted according to the outage schedules.

Kyiv residents and guests of the capital were urged to follow operational updates in the Telegram channel Traffic Changes | Kyivpastrans when planning routes.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that a video allegedly about power outages in the Kyiv subway was circulated online. However, the capital's subway assures that train movement and power supply continue without interruptions, and systems are working properly.