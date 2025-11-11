Kyiv changes public transport schedule due to power outages - KMDA
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, temporary changes in the operation of electric transport are possible due to planned and emergency power outages. The operation of trams, trolleybuses, and the funicular is adjusted according to the outage schedules.
In Kyiv, due to scheduled and emergency power outages caused by the consequences of massive Russian attacks on Ukraine's infrastructure, temporary changes in the operation of electric transport are possible. This is reported by UNN with reference to KCSA.
Details
As noted in the city administration of the Ukrainian capital, the operation of trams, trolleybuses and the funicular is adjusted according to the outage schedules.
Kyiv residents and guests of the capital were urged to follow operational updates in the Telegram channel Traffic Changes | Kyivpastrans when planning routes.
Recall
Earlier, UNN reported that a video allegedly about power outages in the Kyiv subway was circulated online. However, the capital's subway assures that train movement and power supply continue without interruptions, and systems are working properly.