Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages 2 February 2026

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
February 1, 12:49 PM • 14677 views
Unverified Starlink terminals will cease to operate in Ukraine: Fedorov spoke about registration details
February 1, 12:14 PM • 31208 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 49150 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 32822 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 39594 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 29334 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 47778 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 62774 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 39655 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
January 31, 03:43 PM • 36773 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−18°
1.9m/s
74%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran hopes for a deal with the US, but is ready for war - Foreign MinisterFebruary 1, 10:55 PM • 7952 views
Sybiha: Russia once again confirms its status as a terrorist stateFebruary 1, 11:29 PM • 9718 views
Not Greenland: Trump 'jokingly' named the future 51st stateFebruary 2, 12:39 AM • 10912 views
US plans to attack Iran: American 'armada' arrives in Middle East - WSJFebruary 2, 02:20 AM • 4152 views
ISW: Kremlin tries to manipulate Trump ahead of new round of "peace" talks04:01 AM • 5484 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 65481 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 93114 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 69501 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 76802 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 77122 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Petr Pavel
Ali Khamenei
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traveled almost 5,000 kilometers: rare Waved Albatross from Galapagos spotted off the coast of CaliforniaVideoFebruary 1, 06:27 AM • 21735 views
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passportJanuary 31, 04:40 PM • 32573 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 34962 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 37647 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 39801 views
Actual
Social network
Heating
Technology
Film
Shahed-136

Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages 2 February 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Emergency power outages have been introduced in Kyiv and the Kyiv region by order of Ukrenergo. During such outages, schedules are not in effect.

Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the capital region, DTEK energy company reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo

- DTEK reported.

It is noted that during emergency shutdowns, schedules are not in effect.

Cherkasyoblenergo also reported that "due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks on February 2, from 9:46 a.m., emergency shutdown schedules (ESS) were applied in the Cherkasy region by order of NEC "Ukrenergo"". 

"Today there is a need for very economical electricity consumption," the oblenergo indicated.

Nuclear power plants return to full capacity, energy system stabilizes – Ukrenergo31.01.26, 20:22 • 43730 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyKyivKyiv region
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Power outage
Electricity
DTEK
Ukrenergo
Kyiv