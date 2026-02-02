Kyiv and the region switched to emergency power outages 2 February 2026

Emergency power outages have been introduced in the capital region, DTEK energy company reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Kyiv and Kyiv region: emergency shutdowns applied by order of Ukrenergo - DTEK reported.

It is noted that during emergency shutdowns, schedules are not in effect.

Cherkasyoblenergo also reported that "due to the consequences of previous massive missile and drone attacks on February 2, from 9:46 a.m., emergency shutdown schedules (ESS) were applied in the Cherkasy region by order of NEC "Ukrenergo"".

"Today there is a need for very economical electricity consumption," the oblenergo indicated.

