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Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Kyiv after a visit to Moscow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Trump's special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff arrived in Kyiv by train after a visit to Moscow. The train was called the "peace express" on the display board.

Kushner and Witkoff arrived in Kyiv after a visit to Moscow

US President Donald Trump’s special representatives Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff have already arrived in Kyiv after visiting Moscow. This is reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

The American delegation arrived in the Ukrainian capital by train. It is reported that the train on which Witkoff and Kushner traveled to Kyiv was called the "peace express" on the station’s display board.

Photos and videos of the motorcades carrying the US representatives have appeared online. This is reported by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Previously

Earlier, UNN reported that the American delegation that visited Moscow included Gene Leung, acting head of the sanctions unit at the US Department of the Treasury. This may indicate that US sanctions against Russia were among the topics of the talks.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s office called the meeting with US presidential special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner "substantive, constructive, and as frank as possible." At the same time, Putin stated that the "Kyiv regime has stopped concealing its true nature by re-burying Nazis."

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is ready for a constructive conversation with the United States and is interested in ending the war as soon as possible.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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