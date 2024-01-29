ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Kuleba, Yermak and Siyarto honored the memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30074 views

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Uzhhorod. This was reported by Yermak on Telegram, according to UNN

In the morning, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, we honored the memory of those who gave their lives defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. Visited the graves of the fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of Hungarian origin

- wrote Yermak.

Negotiations between Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto to normalize Ukrainian-Hungarian relations have begun in Uzhhorod. 

Contact us about advertising