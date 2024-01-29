Kuleba, Yermak and Siyarto honored the memory of fallen defenders of Ukraine

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto paid tribute to the fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Uzhhorod. This was reported by Yermak on Telegram, according to UNN.

In the morning, together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjarto, we honored the memory of those who gave their lives defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country. Visited the graves of the fallen soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine of Hungarian origin - wrote Yermak.

Negotiations between Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto to normalize Ukrainian-Hungarian relations have begun in Uzhhorod.

