Forever in the history of our people: Zelensky honored the memory of Kruty Heroes

On Kruty Heroes Remembrance Day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of those who died in the struggle for independent Ukraine during the Ukrainian Revolution of 1917-1921. This was reported by the press service of the head of state, UNN reports.

At Askold's grave in Kyiv, Zelensky laid flowers at the memorial cross to the Heroes of Kruty.

All our heroes, all those who gave their lives for Ukrainian independence, freedom and future, will forever be remembered in the history of our nation. We remember each and every one of them! - the President of Ukraine emphasized.

In addition, the President laid flowers at the graves of Hero of Ukraine Dmytro Kotsiubailo with the call sign "Da Vinci" and military pilot Andriy Pilshchikov with the call sign "Dzhus".

The ceremony was also attended by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valeriy Zaluzhnyi and Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov.

Today, on January 29, all Ukrainians honor the memory of the Heroes of Kruty, the young men who stopped the Bolshevik offensive on Kyiv in 1918 at the cost of their lives.

Their sacrifice stopped the offensive, allowing the Ukrainian government to sign the Brest Peace Treaty, which recognized Ukrainian statehood.