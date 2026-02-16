$43.100.11
Kuleba explained which buildings will be used for housing IDPs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 550 views

Oleksiy Kuleba explained that only empty state and communal buildings will be converted into housing for IDPs, without touching private property. The pilot phase of the program starts in Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Poltava regions.

Kuleba explained which buildings will be used for housing IDPs

Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba explained how the inventory of unused state and communal property objects, which can potentially be converted into housing for internally displaced persons and other vulnerable groups, will be carried out. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the head of the relevant ministry.

Details

According to him, this refers exclusively to empty buildings that have not been used for years. At the same time, Kuleba emphasized that the initiative does not concern private housing, and there are no and cannot be any decisions on seizure or any interference with private property.

Separately, Kuleba reported that the obtained results are planned to be integrated into a digital information and analytical housing system for IDPs, the launch of which is scheduled for October 2026. The idea is to ensure transparent accounting of housing resources, clear criteria, and minimize "manual" decisions.

Our approach is simple: if there is a state or communal building in the community that is idle, it should work for people

- the minister noted.

He added that his department, together with international partners, is currently testing various financial and management models to further scale similar solutions across the country.

It should be noted that the project is being implemented in pursuance of the Law of Ukraine No. 4080-IX, which provides for additional mechanisms for providing IDPs with housing. At the first stage, a pilot is planned in three regions: Kyiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Poltava. Currently, 60-70 objects are being selected, from which 10-15 will be chosen for the preparation of detailed investment decisions - where reconstruction is technically and economically justified.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that institutions hosting IDPs will receive compensation for utility services. Changes include compensation without IDP status, taking into account the actual length of stay, simplifying expense verification, and increasing the norm of social housing space.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

