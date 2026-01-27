$43.140.03
January 26, 05:23 PM • 13495 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 33793 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 24623 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 30729 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 27688 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 43130 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 26459 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 53136 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
January 26, 09:46 AM • 23060 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 42482 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Kremlin resumes nuclear rhetoric to extract concessions from US on Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

According to ISW analysts, the Kremlin is resuming rhetoric on nuclear arms control. This is being done to pressure the US into pushing Ukraine for concessions in exchange for normalizing relations.

The Kremlin is resuming the use of rhetoric on nuclear arms control to pressure the United States to pressure Ukraine in exchange for normalizing US-Russian relations. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts point to the statement by Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council, regarding a new Strategic Offensive Arms Reduction Treaty, which expires on February 5, 2026.

Medvedev reiterated Russian President Vladimir Putin's offer to unofficially agree to abide by the terms of the new treaty for another year after its expiration, but only if the United States does the same. Medvedev stated that the United States had not responded to this proposal, and that the prospects for broader US-Russian cooperation on arms control depend on the United States accepting Putin's proposal.

- noted in ISW.

They clarify that, according to Medvedev, the US and Russia must first normalize bilateral relations before Russia can cooperate on bilateral arms control measures. At the same time, Medvedev made barely veiled threats if the United States does not shift its focus from peace efforts to normalizing bilateral US-Russian relations, as the Kremlin desires.

Medvedev argued that US-Russian cooperation on arms control contributes to strategic stability, but warned that other states could seek to acquire nuclear weapons in the absence of such stability. According to Medvedev, Russia will counter any threats to its security.

- the article says.

New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy26.01.26, 19:23 • 13483 views

ISW concludes that the Kremlin is trying to use the prospect of improved bilateral US-Russian relations to divert US attention from peace efforts in Ukraine since Donald Trump took office as US President in January 2025.

"The Kremlin may also seek to push the United States to abandon the peace process in Ukraine without completing a peace settlement in exchange for strategic arms talks, which would allow Russia to continue its war unhindered and without US pressure to gain significant concessions," the analysts summarize.

Recall

ISW analysts believe that the Kremlin is using the lack of clarity regarding the Alaska summit in August 2025 to create the illusion of a "joint American-Russian understanding" regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

White House says US, Ukraine, Russia talks in Abu Dhabi were 'historic'26.01.26, 22:24 • 3314 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Institute for the Study of War
Donald Trump
Ukraine