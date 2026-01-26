White House says US, Ukraine, Russia talks in Abu Dhabi were 'historic'

White House spokeswoman Carolina Levitt said that the US, Ukraine and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi were of "historic nature," UNN reports.

At this moment, I do not have any information about any planned calls. However, the president remains deeply involved in the process, and, of course, he is informed by his advisors, namely Jared Kushner and special envoy Witkoff, regarding these negotiations. Last weekend, they had a multilateral meeting that did not receive wide coverage, but was of a historic nature: the president's team actually brought both sides of this war to one table to get closer to peace. - said Levitt.

According to her, Trump does not stop trying in the peace process.

Obviously, he met with President Zelenskyy when we were in Davos, but no calls are scheduled for this week. - added Levitt.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the USA and Russia will take place on Sunday, February 1.