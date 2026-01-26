$43.140.03
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
04:43 PM • 13830 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 15019 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 21410 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 21019 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 35468 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 24359 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 47432 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood market
January 26, 09:46 AM • 22377 views
EU approves full ban on Russian gas imports: what's included
Exclusive
January 26, 08:52 AM • 41599 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
The Diplomat

White House says US, Ukraine, Russia talks in Abu Dhabi were 'historic'

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said that the negotiations between the United States, Ukraine, and Russia in Abu Dhabi were historic. The President's team brought the warring parties to one table to move closer to peace.

White House says US, Ukraine, Russia talks in Abu Dhabi were 'historic'

White House spokeswoman Carolina Levitt said that the US, Ukraine and Russia talks in Abu Dhabi were of "historic nature," UNN reports.

At this moment, I do not have any information about any planned calls. However, the president remains deeply involved in the process, and, of course, he is informed by his advisors, namely Jared Kushner and special envoy Witkoff, regarding these negotiations. Last weekend, they had a multilateral meeting that did not receive wide coverage, but was of a historic nature: the president's team actually brought both sides of this war to one table to get closer to peace.

- said Levitt.

According to her, Trump does not stop trying in the peace process.

Obviously, he met with President Zelenskyy when we were in Davos, but no calls are scheduled for this week.

- added Levitt.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the USA and Russia will take place on Sunday, February 1.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Karoline Leavitt
Davos
Abu Dhabi
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine