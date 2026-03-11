$43.860.0351.040.33
03:03 PM • 192 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 1502 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 7132 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 12602 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
09:10 AM • 21250 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 32423 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 31724 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44061 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 118099 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87447 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Kremlin prepares disinformation campaign to help Orban in Hungarian elections - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 962 views

The Russian ASP plans to discredit Péter Magyar through social media and influencers. The campaign is intended to help the Fidesz party, which is trailing Tisza by 10 percent.

Kremlin prepares disinformation campaign to help Orban in Hungarian elections - media

The Kremlin plans to launch a disinformation campaign in Hungary to support Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's party ahead of parliamentary elections, which, according to opinion polls, is losing to the Tisza party. This is reported by the Moscow Times, citing a Financial Times article, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, the Russian presidential administration approved a plan prepared by the Russian Agency for Social Design (ASP). It involves spreading disinformation messages on Hungarian social networks in support of the Fidesz party.

As part of the campaign, it is proposed to distribute memes, infographics, videos, and short stories disguised as content from "local" users or influential Hungarians.

The propaganda campaign presents Orbán as the only candidate who can preserve Hungary's sovereignty and communicates on equal terms with world leaders

- writes the publication.

At the same time, Orbán's opponent, Tisza party leader Péter Magyar, is planned to be portrayed as a "puppet of Brussels" and a politician without external support.

According to aggregated poll results cited by Politico, about 48% of voters are currently ready to vote for the Tisza party, while 39% would vote for Fidesz. The difference between the political forces has remained at approximately 10 percentage points since last summer.

The article notes that the Russian Agency for Social Design is already under Western sanctions for interfering in elections. In particular, in 2024, the US Department of Justice accused it of spreading propaganda and disinformation during Operation Doppelganger, when fake websites of supposedly regional media were created to host pro-Russian and anti-Ukrainian content.

This time, according to journalists, Russian structures plan to use a different tactic - promoting narratives favorable to the Kremlin through influential individuals in Western countries.

At the same time, to avoid the negative effect of direct support from Moscow, the campaign organizers did not contact the Hungarian government directly. Instead, it is planned to establish ties with local influencers through intermediaries.

The campaign also proposes to emphasize Orbán's personal ties with former US President Donald Trump and present him as a key partner of Washington.

As the publication notes, economic problems remain one of the main challenges for Orbán after 16 years in power. The country's economy is stagnating, inflation remains high, and the prime minister's associates have repeatedly been involved in corruption scandals.

At the same time, Moscow has already tried to publicly support Orbán. In particular, in August 2025, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service stated that the European Commission was allegedly considering a scenario of "regime change in Budapest" and supported Péter Magyar as a candidate for prime minister.

EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico11.03.26, 09:44 • 31724 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
Social network
War in Ukraine
Bloggers
United States Department of Justice
European Commission
Financial Times
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Budapest
Viktor Orbán