Kremlin praised new US national security strategy, but there's a nuance

Russia welcomes the wording in the updated US national security strategy regarding the further non-expansion of NATO, but will closely monitor how the document will be implemented in practice. This was stated on Russian TV by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

According to him, the strategy "contains wording against confrontation and towards dialogue and building good relations."

This, on the one hand, is encouraging, but, on the other hand, we know what happens when everything is written very beautifully and conceptually, but what they call the deep state does everything differently. Therefore, we need to very carefully monitor what implementation this concept will find. - added the Kremlin representative.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev noted that "for the first time in many years, Washington is openly talking about the need to restore strategic stability in Eurasia and establish relations with Russia."

On December 5, the United States updated its national security strategy, which provides for the restoration of relations with Russia, an end to the war in Ukraine, and the prevention of NATO expansion.

