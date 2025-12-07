$42.180.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kremlin praised new US national security strategy, but there's a nuance

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Russia positively assessed the wording in the updated US national security strategy regarding NATO non-expansion. However, the Kremlin will closely monitor the practical implementation of the document.

Kremlin praised new US national security strategy, but there's a nuance

Russia welcomes the wording in the updated US national security strategy regarding the further non-expansion of NATO, but will closely monitor how the document will be implemented in practice. This was stated on Russian TV by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, the strategy "contains wording against confrontation and towards dialogue and building good relations."

This, on the one hand, is encouraging, but, on the other hand, we know what happens when everything is written very beautifully and conceptually, but what they call the deep state does everything differently. Therefore, we need to very carefully monitor what implementation this concept will find.

- added the Kremlin representative.

In turn, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev noted that "for the first time in many years, Washington is openly talking about the need to restore strategic stability in Eurasia and establish relations with Russia."

Recall

On December 5, the United States updated its national security strategy, which provides for the restoration of relations with Russia, an end to the war in Ukraine, and the prevention of NATO expansion.

Europe is your closest ally, not a problem: Tusk addresses the US after the publication of the security strategy

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
NATO
United States