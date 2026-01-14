$43.180.08
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 7776 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 9212 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 10921 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 10792 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 14600 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 9866 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 10922 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5808 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 10284 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
141 combat engagements took place on the front line over the past day, many enemy equipment and soldiers were destroyed - General StaffPhotoJanuary 14, 06:53 AM • 15038 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 33944 views
Explosion in an apartment in Kyiv, one person injuredVideoJanuary 14, 07:43 AM • 20698 views
The GUR identified 50 foreign machine tools operating for the Russian military-industrial complexJanuary 14, 09:19 AM • 16690 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 17977 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 14612 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searchesVideo11:32 AM • 18088 views
Greenlandic Rift: Will Denmark and Europe withstand the pressure of Washington's appetites?January 14, 07:00 AM • 34056 views
Consequences of the massive strike on Kyiv and the region: how the capital and Kyiv region live in conditions of power outagesPhotoJanuary 13, 07:36 PM • 48824 views
Different versions of the same operation: the widow of a deceased Odrex patient discovered facts of medical documentation forgery by the clinicPhoto
Exclusive
January 13, 12:46 PM • 62260 views
Mykhailo Fedorov
Yulia Tymoshenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Somalia
Afghanistan
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix DealJanuary 13, 03:09 PM • 23691 views
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom KaulitzPhotoJanuary 12, 12:45 AM • 58389 views
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort servicesJanuary 11, 11:46 PM • 51083 views
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 55798 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 57157 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Bild
Fox News

Kremlin intensifies repression against indigenous peoples - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1316 views

The Kremlin is increasing pressure on Russia's indigenous peoples, combining repression, control over international discourse, and disproportionate involvement in the war. In December 2025, 17 representatives of indigenous peoples who defended the rights of their communities were detained.

Kremlin intensifies repression against indigenous peoples - intelligence

The Kremlin is consistently increasing pressure on Russia's small indigenous peoples, combining repression, control over international discourse, and disproportionate involvement in the war against Ukraine. This is reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service, writes UNN.

In December 2025, Russian security forces detained at least 17 representatives of indigenous peoples from Altai, Sakha (Yakutia), Tomsk, Murmansk, and Kemerovo regions, and Krasnoyarsk Krai.

- intelligence reports.

These are activists who have for years defended the rights of their communities and raised the issue of environmental degradation and the decline of traditional crafts.

They previously spoke at UN forums, warning that their peoples were on the verge of extinction.

These statements sharply contradict Moscow's official position that Russia is a "multinational state where the languages, cultures, and traditions of more than 190 peoples are preserved."

To create a controlled image on the international stage, the Kremlin has transformed the Association of Indigenous Minorities of the North, Siberia, and the Far East of the Russian Federation into a completely loyal structure. Its representatives promote only positions agreed upon with the authorities, while openly supporting the war against Ukraine.

Sanctions are breaking Russia's oil sector: December production fell to a 1.5-year low - intelligence12.01.26, 16:09 • 4414 views

At the same time, 172 human rights organizations, members of the "Forum of Free States of the Post-Soviet Space" movement, report systematic violations of the rights of indigenous peoples. In Russia, this movement has been declared "terrorist" and banned.

In parallel, the physical extermination of small peoples through war continues. For example, in the Khabarovsk Krai, during mobilization, for every 10,000 residents, 34 ethnic Russians and 95 representatives of indigenous peoples were conscripted, which indicates their targeted use as "cannon fodder."

"Under the slogans of multinationality, the Kremlin is effectively depriving indigenous peoples of the right to exist - both culturally and physically," human rights activists note.

Survival without support and without prospects: intelligence stated that Russian regions are gripped by a financial crisis11.01.26, 14:15 • 112002 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
United Nations
Ukraine