Kolos striker Danylo Kolesnyk assaulted a TCC employee and was suspended from the team

24-year-old striker of FC Kolos's second team, Danylo Kolesnyk, found himself at the center of a high-profile incident. A video is currently circulating online showing the footballer hitting a TCC employee. The club quickly reacted to the scandalous video and has already apologized. This is reported by UNN with reference to FC Kolos's statement.

Details

Subsequently, the video showing Kolesnyk hitting a TCC employee was removed from the player's page. Moreover, his Instagram account, where the video was distributed, became private.

However, internet users managed to spread this video on other social networks.

Attention, video 18+!!!

By the way, Kolesnyk is not yet subject to conscription due to his age. In connection with the situation, Kovalivka's "Kolos" expressed an official position regarding its player. By the way, Kolesnyk played 16 matches for the second team ("Kolos-2") this season, in which he managed to score 6 goals.

Club's reaction

Football Club "Kolos" and personally the club's president Andriy Zasukh apologize to the Ukrainian community and in particular to our military, for the incident involving the player of the "Kolos-2" team Danylo Kolesnyk and a TCC employee. Currently, the footballer has been suspended from participating in the training process and today he will be dismissed from the "Kolos-2" team. FC "Kolos" fundamentally condemns any manifestations of violence and illegal behavior, regardless of against whom it is directed, and even more so against the Ukrainian military - reported in the club's official statement on Facebook.

TCC's reaction

According to his anthropometric data, the striker of Kolos's second team (he did not make it to the first) is quite suitable for airborne assault troops. And why shouldn't the guy go on a contract, without waiting for mobilization and the onset of conscription age, to vent his rage in the fight against the enemy - wrote on the page of the Kyiv Regional TCC.

They also added that FC "Kolos" decided to dismiss Danylo Kolesnyk.

Additionally

This is not the first scandalous episode in the footballer's career. During FC "Minaj"'s training camp in Turkey in 2022, Danylo participated in a conflict with players of the Russian club "Shinnik". At that time, a fight broke out after Russian footballers were rude to the hotel cleaner, and Kolesnyk, along with the team, stood up for the staff.

Danylo Kolesnyk was born in 2001 and plays as a central striker. Before "Kolos", he played for "Minaj", "Livyi Bereh" and VPK-Agro.

Recall

On April 12, 2025, the police in Kyiv stopped the famous ex-Dynamo footballer Oleksandr Aliyev. He violated traffic rules and swore at patrol officers. He refused to undergo a sobriety test in the manner prescribed by law, and his companion climbed onto the law enforcement officers' service car.