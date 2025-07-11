Kit Kellogg will arrive in the Ukrainian capital early next week

Special Representative of US President Donald Trump, Keith Kellogg, in response to a journalist from Novyny.Live, stated that he would arrive in Kyiv on Monday and stay in Ukraine for a whole week, reports UNN.

Details

Thank you. We will be there. We will be in Kyiv on Monday. For a whole week. - Kellogg reported.

He told this to reporter Halyna Ostapovets, who is in Rome at the Ukraine Recovery Conference. He joked in the next answer, which concerned a comment about the time of his arrival, that he "has a busy schedule" and would not make it for "breakfast."

Recall

US President's Special Representative Keith Kellogg stated the need for a "Marshall Plan" for Ukraine's reconstruction after a ceasefire. He highly praised the actions of President Zelenskyy and his team.

Leaders of states and international organizations – members of the Coalition of the Willing – gathered in London and Rome and online to discuss strengthening support for Ukraine and further pressure on Russia. They called on Russia to stop attacks on civilians and commit to a full and unconditional ceasefire.