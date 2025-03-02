King Charles III receives Zelensky at his private residence in Sandringham
The President of Ukraine met with the King of Great Britain at Sandringham Palace. The visit took place against the backdrop of diplomatic tensions with the United States and the summit in London to support Ukraine.
The meeting was held at Sandringham Palace (a private estate of the Windsor dynasty) in an unprecedented show of solidarity with the Ukrainian president and Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Sandringham by helicopter. The monarch's meeting with the Ukrainian president came amid worrying transatlantic diplomatic tensions caused by a tense conversation in the Oval Office in Washington, but also on the heels of a summit in London to support Ukraine.
The decision to invite the Ukrainian president to Sandringham is the most overt political act by the king since he succeeded Queen Elizabeth, who made every effort to stay out of politics, British media report.
The gestures of the British monarch, as well as Prime Minister Starmer, should be seen as the clearest signal yet that the UK supports Ukraine and President Zelensky after his dispute with Trump in Washington.
Charles III emphasized that Ukraine had witnessed an “unspeakable aggression” after an “unprovoked attack on their land.
Earlier, Zelenskyy met with Charles during his first visit to the UK after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2023. Zelenskyy called the meeting “a truly special moment”.
Speaking about his time in the Royal Air Force amid a campaign to get planes from the UK, he joked that “today in Ukraine, every air force pilot is a king.
Starmer reveals terms of peace deal with Russia: what Britain demands.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced his readiness to send military contingent to Ukraine to protect the implementation of a future peace agreement. The UK will also increase military assistance, including air and naval forces.
