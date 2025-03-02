Trump is discussing Zelenskiy: Johnson claims 'guarantees' in resources deal, Volz waits for negotiability
Trump's entourage discusses Zelenskiy's leadership and willingness to negotiate. Johnson says there is a link between security guarantees and a deal on mining in Ukraine.
Trump's inner circle questions the leadership of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. White House National Security Advisor Mike Volz said he does not understand how ready Zelensky is for good-faith negotiations. Mike Johnson believes that the President of Ukraine "must come to his senses".
President Donald Trump's top adviser, Mike Volz, said that Ukraine needs a leader who "can deal with Washington and Russia and end the war." Also, Volz was "unclear" whether Zelenskiy was ready for good faith negotiations when he was in the White House.
US House Speaker Mike Johnson said that Zelenskyy "must come to his senses" and "return to the table in gratitude.
Johnson also noted that Zelenskyy ‘cursed and interrupted the host’ during a meeting in the Oval Office on 28 February. The key point that Johnson made:
Security guarantees were an integral part of the mining rights agreement.
"This agreement on mineral rights is a victory, a victory for everyone. It will give us access to rare earth minerals that we need, and it will provide a certain level of security for Ukraine,
Johnson also emphasized that Trump was "very clear.
If (Zelenskyy) is ready for peace, then we can agree on a deal
