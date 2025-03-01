Zelenskyy: Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement on fossil fuels and this will be the first step towards security guarantees
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared his readiness to sign an agreement with the United States on minerals, and this could be the first step toward security guarantees. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Fox News, UNN reports.
I said that we are ready to sign this document and we are ready for this, and this will be the first step, the first step towards security guarantees,
He added that this is not enough. “I think so, maybe I don't know something, I don't know some details, and that's why I wanted to share this with the president ... and hear him again, because he has a plan to stop Putin,” the President said.
Recall
The President of Ukraine stated that he respects the United States and the importance of honesty in relations between the countries. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to understand the position of Ukraine and Ukrainians in the bilateral partnership.