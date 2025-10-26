"Kind, sincere, smiling": Anastasiia Masliy and her mother died in Kyiv due to the Russian attack on October 26

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv on October 26, Anastasia Masliy, a graduate of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lyceum "Lider", and her mother died. The lyceum reported this on Facebook, according to UNN.

Details

The girl graduated from the lyceum in 2023: like all Ukrainians, she had dreams and plans for the future. Her life, as well as the life of her mother, was cut short as a result of a Russian drone hitting a high-rise building in the Desnyansky district of Kyiv.

The lyceum notes that it is impossible to find words to describe this pain.

We remember Nastya as a kind, sincere, smiling girl who still had a whole life ahead of her… - students and teachers write.

Recall

Around 2:00 AM on October 26, the capital of Ukraine was attacked by kamikaze drones. As a result of the enemy attack, three people died.

Later, it became known that 32 people were injured as a result of the attack, seven of whom were hospitalized, including two children. The number of victims in Kyiv then increased to 33 people.

Kyiv police showed the first footage after the enemy strike: law enforcement officers remained with citizens even despite the threat of new hits.