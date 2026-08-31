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"Khimпрom" created a network of call centers for the drug trade in Ukraine; seven participants arrested, prosecutors say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Law enforcement officers detained seven members of “Khimпрom” who recruited drug dealers in Kazakhstan. Two organizers are hiding abroad.

"Khimпрom" created a network of call centers for the drug trade in Ukraine; seven participants arrested, prosecutors say

In Ukraine, as part of a special operation, the criminal organization "KhimProm" was exposed for creating a network of call centers for the drug business, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported on Monday, UNN writes.

"KhimProm" organized a network of call centers in Ukraine to recruit drug dealers in Kazakhstan – seven members detained

- the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

Details

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General’s Office, it was reportedly established that "the criminal organization ‘KhimProm’ was operating, whose members, according to the investigation, created a network of call centers in Ukraine to recruit individuals for the illegal sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances in Kazakhstan."

"At the beginning of 2024, one of the organizers of ‘KhimProm,’ who is wanted internationally, decided to continue his illegal activities and created a new stable hierarchical criminal association. He involved another person in its joint leadership. They formed separate structural units, appointed their heads, and distributed roles among the members," the statement said.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, "one of ‘KhimProm’s’ areas of activity was operating a network of call centers." The heads of the structural units organized and coordinated the work of their subordinates, assigned tasks, and monitored their fulfillment. Senior operators and operators were recruited to work at the call centers, the agency added.

According to the investigation, "the operators established contact with individuals in Kazakhstan and persuaded them to participate in the illegal sale of drugs and psychotropic substances." For purposes of concealment, the members reportedly used aliases and code names, hiding their personal data.

"As part of the special operation, law enforcement officers conducted searches and a set of investigative actions. As a result, seven members of the criminal organization were detained," the PGO stated.

They were reportedly notified of suspicion of participation in a criminal organization, as well as of organizing the illegal sale of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances committed by a criminal organization (Part 2 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The organizer of the criminal organization and his accomplice were also notified of suspicion. They are hiding outside Ukraine. Their actions have been classified under Part 1 of Article 255, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 28, and Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The issue of selecting preventive measures for those detained is currently being decided.

Drug trafficking through a chain of stores, call centers, and threats - hundreds of searches conducted in Ukraine, "Khimprom" group exposed22.04.26, 10:38 • 3410 views

Julia Shramko

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