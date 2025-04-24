Kharkiv was subjected to a missile attack: explosions rang out in the city

On the night of Thursday, April 24, Kharkiv was attacked by missiles. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, explosions are heard in the city.

More strikes are possible - be careful! - Terekhov wrote.

Later, he reported repeated missile strikes on Kharkiv. This information was also confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

"The threat of missile strikes on Kharkiv remains! Be careful!" - he wrote.

Reminder

In Kyiv, on the night of Thursday, April 24, powerful explosions rang out. According to Mayor Vitpaliy Klychko, air defense forces are working in the capital against enemy UAVs.

Attack on Kyiv: the first details of the combined enemy strike