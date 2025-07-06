Kharkiv under attack: the city is being attacked by enemy drones

Kharkiv came under attack by enemy drones on the night of Sunday, July 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Details

He noted that an explosion occurred in the city.

Presumably a "Shahed". We are clarifying the details. Several more enemy drones are heading towards the city - be careful! - wrote Terekhov.

Later, he reported a second and third explosion in the city.

In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that the occupiers are striking the regional center with drones, and urged citizens to stay in safe places.

Recall

The damage caused to Kharkiv by Russian shelling is currently estimated at 10 billion euros. However, the real amount may be higher, as experts are working on site and discovering new destruction.

