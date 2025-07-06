Kharkiv under attack: the city is being attacked by enemy drones
On the night of July 6, Kharkiv was attacked by enemy drones, explosions were heard. Mayor Ihor Terekhov and head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov urged residents to be careful.
Kharkiv came under attack by enemy drones on the night of Sunday, July 6. This was reported by UNN with reference to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.
Details
He noted that an explosion occurred in the city.
Presumably a "Shahed". We are clarifying the details. Several more enemy drones are heading towards the city - be careful!
Later, he reported a second and third explosion in the city.
In turn, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleh Syniehubov, noted that the occupiers are striking the regional center with drones, and urged citizens to stay in safe places.
Recall
The damage caused to Kharkiv by Russian shelling is currently estimated at 10 billion euros. However, the real amount may be higher, as experts are working on site and discovering new destruction.
