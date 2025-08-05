$41.790.03
Apple Feast on August 6: main traditions, prohibitions, and what to bring to churchPhoto
Russian army losses in Ukraine fell to a minimum since spring 2024 - British Ministry of DefensePhoto
Indian components found in Russian attack drones - Yermak
Mass poisoning of children occurred in a camp in Lviv region: 24 children in hospital
Where to go for the weekend: short trips around Ukraine that energize
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kharkiv region: the number of victims of the Russian attack in Lozova has increased to two

Kyiv • UNN

As a result of the night drone attack on Lozova in the Kharkiv region, 2 people were killed and 10 were injured, including 2 children. Railway infrastructure, residential buildings, and an energy facility were damaged.

Kharkiv region: the number of victims of the Russian attack in Lozova has increased to two

The number of victims of Russia's massive drone attack on Lozova in Kharkiv region has increased to 2, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Lozova, the consequences of the night enemy shelling are being eliminated. This was the most massive attack on the city since the beginning of the war - the Russian army used, preliminarily, 34 attack drones. Unfortunately, 2 people died

- Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 10 people were injured, including 2 children. All received qualified medical care.

"Railway infrastructure facilities were damaged, including the station, depot, as well as residential buildings, and an energy facility," Syniehubov noted.

According to him, relevant headquarters have been set up at the scene, working together with the city authorities, "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"The priority is to clear the rubble and check for victims under the debris. After the completion of the initial operational work, it is planned to resume train traffic," Syniehubov said.

Russia attacked railway in Lozova: station damaged, mechanic killed, 10 injured05.08.25, 08:15 • 19890 views

Julia Shramko

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrainian Railways
Lozova