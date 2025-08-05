Kharkiv region: the number of victims of the Russian attack in Lozova has increased to two

The number of victims of Russia's massive drone attack on Lozova in Kharkiv region has increased to 2, Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

In Lozova, the consequences of the night enemy shelling are being eliminated. This was the most massive attack on the city since the beginning of the war - the Russian army used, preliminarily, 34 attack drones. Unfortunately, 2 people died - Syniehubov reported.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, 10 people were injured, including 2 children. All received qualified medical care.

"Railway infrastructure facilities were damaged, including the station, depot, as well as residential buildings, and an energy facility," Syniehubov noted.

According to him, relevant headquarters have been set up at the scene, working together with the city authorities, "Ukrzaliznytsia".

"The priority is to clear the rubble and check for victims under the debris. After the completion of the initial operational work, it is planned to resume train traffic," Syniehubov said.

