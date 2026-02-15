Kharkiv region battles consequences of bad weather: flooded houses and yards

In the Kharkiv region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, which caused flooding of residential areas in a number of communities. According to preliminary data, water entered yards and individual residential buildings in Berestynskyi, Bohodukhivskyi, Iziumskyi, Kupianskyi, Lozivskyi, and Kharkivskyi districts, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The most trouble for rescuers is caused by overflowing drainage ditches, low-lying areas, and yards where water accumulates faster than it can drain naturally. In such cases, flooding poses a risk not only to people's property but also to the operation of power grids and outbuildings, so the State Emergency Service and local fire brigades are involved in eliminating the consequences.

Over the past day, units of the State Emergency Service and local fire brigades made 17 trips to assist the population. Rescuers pumped water from flooded areas, yards, and premises. For this, motor pumps and special equipment were used, which allows for faster removal of water from hard-to-reach places and reduces the further spread of floods.

Currently, the consequences of the bad weather continue to be eliminated. In particular, in the Izium region, where flooding is recorded in certain areas.

Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affected

Rescuers urge Ukrainians to observe safety rules during floods:

do not enter basements and other premises where there may be water near electrical wiring;

do not try to pump out water on your own without proper protective equipment;

in case of a threat to life or property, immediately contact emergency services.

People living in low-lying areas or near small rivers and ravines are advised to carefully monitor the water level and report flooding to the relevant services.