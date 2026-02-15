Kharkiv region battles consequences of bad weather: flooded houses and yards

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
Exclusive
11:51 AM • 2262 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
10:18 AM • 7452 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
09:15 AM • 11466 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
08:20 AM • 23762 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 25585 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 33317 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 28287 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 27350 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
February 14, 12:44 PM • 23520 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine-US-Russia trilateral talks next week must be serious and substantive
February 14, 12:18 PM • 20661 views
Putin may consider himself a tsar, but in reality he is a slave to war - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.1m/s
83%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
New Zealand braces for more downpours after deadly floodsFebruary 15, 04:17 AM • 8852 views
Saboteurs of the "ATESH" movement disabled a main-line electric locomotive in the Russian city of OryolVideoFebruary 15, 04:35 AM • 5020 views
Airlines cancel flights to Paris due to snowfall and iceFebruary 15, 05:59 AM • 7450 views
Enemy massively attacked Odesa region, railway infrastructure damagedPhoto06:55 AM • 6390 views
Obama reacts to Trump's racist video depicting him and his wife as monkeys10:10 AM • 8576 views
Publications
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 84946 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 139241 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 76677 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 93464 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 133486 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Jeffrey Epstein
Hillary Clinton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Munich
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 10140 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 18849 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 18058 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 21250 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 45248 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
The Diplomat
Film

Kharkiv region battles consequences of bad weather: flooded houses and yards

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

The Kharkiv region continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, which caused flooding of residential areas in six districts. SES rescuers made 17 trips, pumping water from flooded areas.

Kharkiv region battles consequences of bad weather: flooded houses and yards

In the Kharkiv region, work continues to eliminate the consequences of bad weather, which caused flooding of residential areas in a number of communities. According to preliminary data, water entered yards and individual residential buildings in Berestynskyi, Bohodukhivskyi, Iziumskyi, Kupianskyi, Lozivskyi, and Kharkivskyi districts, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The most trouble for rescuers is caused by overflowing drainage ditches, low-lying areas, and yards where water accumulates faster than it can drain naturally. In such cases, flooding poses a risk not only to people's property but also to the operation of power grids and outbuildings, so the State Emergency Service and local fire brigades are involved in eliminating the consequences.

Over the past day, units of the State Emergency Service and local fire brigades made 17 trips to assist the population. Rescuers pumped water from flooded areas, yards, and premises. For this, motor pumps and special equipment were used, which allows for faster removal of water from hard-to-reach places and reduces the further spread of floods.

Currently, the consequences of the bad weather continue to be eliminated. In particular, in the Izium region, where flooding is recorded in certain areas.

Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affected01.10.25, 19:21 • 5858 views

Rescuers urge Ukrainians to observe safety rules during floods:

  • do not enter basements and other premises where there may be water near electrical wiring;
    • do not try to pump out water on your own without proper protective equipment;
      • in case of a threat to life or property, immediately contact emergency services.

        People living in low-lying areas or near small rivers and ravines are advised to carefully monitor the water level and report flooding to the relevant services.

        Oleksandra Vasylenko

        SocietyEvents
        Real estate
        Technology
        Power outage
        Rains in Ukraine
        Electricity
        Kharkiv Oblast
        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
        Ukraine