Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions are the most contaminated with explosive devices - SES

Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions are recognized as the most contaminated regions in Ukraine with explosive objects. This was stated during a briefing by Serhiy Reva, head of the department for organizing work on humanitarian demining at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, I would identify three main regions that are the most contaminated (with explosive ordnance - ed.): Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions, if we are talking about the de-occupied territories. These are the main areas that we are currently working on and where our main efforts are concentrated. ," said Sergiy Reva.

Details

Reva also noted that last year the area of Ukraine's territories potentially contaminated by explosive ordnance decreased from 174,000 square kilometers to 156,000 square kilometers.