In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 35620 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 134998 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 82565 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 303378 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 253381 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 197752 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234887 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252416 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158527 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372319 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions are the most contaminated with explosive devices - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27273 views

The head of the humanitarian demining department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine identified Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions as the most explosive regions in Ukraine.

Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions are the most contaminated with explosive devices - SES

Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions are recognized as the most contaminated  regions in Ukraine with explosive objects. This was stated during a briefing by Serhiy Reva, head of the department for organizing work on humanitarian demining at the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Today, I would identify three main regions that are the most contaminated (with explosive ordnance - ed.): Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson regions, if we are talking about the de-occupied territories. These are the main areas that we are currently working on and where our main efforts are concentrated. 

 ," said Sergiy Reva.

Details

Reva also noted that last year the area of Ukraine's territories potentially contaminated by explosive ordnance decreased from 174,000 square kilometers to 156,000 square kilometers.

Thanks to the joint efforts of the Defense Forces and mine action operators, according to the National Mine Action Authority, last year it was possible to reduce from 174 thousand square kilometers to 156 thousand square kilometers the areas currently assessed as potentially dangerous and requiring survey and demining. 

 ," said Sergiy Reva.
Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarTechnologies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Donetsk
Kherson
Kharkiv
