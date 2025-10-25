Kharkiv and its suburbs under UAV attack: at least 7 explosions recorded

Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy attack on the night of Saturday, October 25. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

At 0:09, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a UAV threat in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region.

At 0:41, it became known about the threat of drones in Kharkiv region, heading towards Merefa.

According to "monitors", at least 7 explosions have already occurred in Kharkiv and the suburbs of the regional center.

Recall

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with KABs on the morning of October 24. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian aviation dropped six guided aerial bombs. 10 people were injured.

