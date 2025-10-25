$41.900.14
Tomorrow, Ukraine faces another day with power outage schedules: how many queues will be without "light"
October 24, 04:33 PM • 19017 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with 5,000 new missiles, strengthening support before winter - PM Starmer
October 24, 03:19 PM • 18920 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
October 24, 02:29 PM • 23912 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
October 24, 12:52 PM • 21568 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
October 24, 12:47 PM • 38156 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
October 24, 12:17 PM • 25018 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figure
October 24, 12:13 PM • 19773 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 27927 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 74251 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Kharkiv and its suburbs under UAV attack: at least 7 explosions recorded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 294 views

On the night of October 25, Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy UAV attack. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a threat in the Bohodukhiv district and a course towards Merefa, with at least 7 explosions recorded.

Kharkiv and its suburbs under UAV attack: at least 7 explosions recorded

Kharkiv and its suburbs were subjected to an enemy attack on the night of Saturday, October 25. This is reported by UNN with reference to monitoring channels.

Details

At 0:09, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported a UAV threat in the Bohodukhiv district of Kharkiv region.

At 0:41, it became known about the threat of drones in Kharkiv region, heading towards Merefa.

According to "monitors", at least 7 explosions have already occurred in Kharkiv and the suburbs of the regional center.

Recall

Russian troops struck Kharkiv with KABs on the morning of October 24. According to Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Russian aviation dropped six guided aerial bombs. 10 people were injured.

"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv22.10.25, 12:23 • 18058 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Air Force
Kharkiv