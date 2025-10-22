"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
09:23 AM • 6088 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 11336 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
07:30 AM • 20920 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
05:34 AM • 24839 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
05:20 AM • 25426 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
October 22, 12:40 AM • 33668 views
Putin's special envoy stated that preparations for the meeting between the leaders of Russia and the United States are underwayVideo
October 21, 09:57 PM • 45074 views
Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yetVideo
October 21, 07:58 PM • 43452 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Bryansk chemical plant in Russia with Storm Shadow missiles
October 21, 07:07 PM • 34999 views
Donald Trump's meeting with Putin in Hungary canceled - Media
October 21, 05:01 PM • 31805 views
Europe and Ukraine prepare 12-point plan to end war – Bloomberg
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
3.8m/s
68%
749mm
Popular news
Russia attacked Izmail: energy and port infrastructure damagedOctober 22, 01:40 AM • 11110 views
In Turkey, a man will pay alimony for cats to his ex-wifeOctober 22, 02:42 AM • 13015 views
Fire in a high-rise building in Kyiv's Dniprovskyi district stopped: 10 people rescued, 1 deadOctober 22, 03:15 AM • 11650 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 22269 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 31804 views
Publications
TOP 5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 3702 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 8648 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing07:30 AM • 20921 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhoto05:30 AM • 31848 views
Supporter of the “Kharkiv Spring” with pro-Russian sentiments could become the new rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 21, 01:53 PM • 69527 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Zaporizhzhia
Chernihiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 24169 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 39252 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 49068 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 39383 views
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 95128 views
Actual
Social network
Gold
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
9K720 Iskander

"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6100 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the Russian drone hitting a kindergarten in Kharkiv. As a result of the attack, one person died, seven were injured, and children were evacuated.

"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone hitting a kindergarten in Kharkiv after a massive night attack by Russia, stating that "these strikes are Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution," UNN writes.

Details

"A Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv – after a night of massive attack. Unfortunately, one person is known to have died. My condolences to the relatives. As of now, seven people have been injured," Zelenskyy wrote on social media, showing the consequences.

According to the Head of State, the injured are receiving medical assistance.

"All children have been evacuated and are in shelters. According to preliminary information, many have an acute stress reaction," the President noted.

There is and can be no justification for a drone strike on a kindergarten. It is obvious that Russia is becoming brazen. These strikes are Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution. Bandits and terrorists can only be put in their place by force

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Morning Russian attack on Kharkiv: one killed and five injured22.10.25, 11:43 • 1596 views

Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, in turn, reported that "about fifty children were evacuated. The number of injured children is being clarified."

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kharkiv