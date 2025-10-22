"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in Kharkiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone hitting a kindergarten in Kharkiv after a massive night attack by Russia, stating that "these strikes are Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution," UNN writes.

"A Russian drone strike on a kindergarten in Kharkiv – after a night of massive attack. Unfortunately, one person is known to have died. My condolences to the relatives. As of now, seven people have been injured," Zelenskyy wrote on social media, showing the consequences.

According to the Head of State, the injured are receiving medical assistance.

"All children have been evacuated and are in shelters. According to preliminary information, many have an acute stress reaction," the President noted.

There is and can be no justification for a drone strike on a kindergarten. It is obvious that Russia is becoming brazen. These strikes are Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution. Bandits and terrorists can only be put in their place by force