"We're at the end": Trump's envoy Witkoff announces significant progress in peace talks ahead of Moscow visit
Exclusive
07:01 AM • 12652 views
Exchange rate under NBU control: what's behind January's dollar and euro fluctuations
January 21, 10:20 PM • 21067 views
Ukrainian delegation met with Witkoff and Kushner in Davos before their trip to Moscow - Umerov
January 21, 07:21 PM • 36624 views
CEC proposes a 6-month transition period between the end of martial law and the start of elections
January 21, 03:14 PM • 36416 views
Zelenskyy plans to go to Davos to meet with Trump on Thursday - media
January 21, 02:44 PM • 58660 views
Stephen Witkoff's Diplomacy: A Chronology of All Meetings with Putin and Preparation for a New One
January 21, 02:30 PM • 32550 views
Deaths in private clinics and lack of regulator's response: "Odrex case" as a verdict on the system
Exclusive
January 21, 12:43 PM • 52736 views
Europe's New Defense Architecture: Can Europe Create Its Own Defense Alliance and What Will Be Ukraine's Role?
Exclusive
January 21, 10:55 AM • 52572 views
Odrex case: relatives of treatment victims await state reaction after the release of the film "Wasp's Nest"
January 21, 10:42 AM • 21915 views
Trump's envoy Witkoff announced an expected meeting with Putin on January 22
Publications
Exclusives
Kellogg does not rule out that peace in Ukraine may come this summer

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

Keith Kellogg, former US President's special envoy, suggests the end of Russia's war against Ukraine by August 24. He believes that the advantage will be on Ukraine's side after winter.

Kellogg does not rule out that peace in Ukraine may come this summer

Former US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, does not rule out that Russia's war against Ukraine may end this summer – by August 24, when Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, as he stated during a discussion at the WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.

Details

"I truly believe that if Ukraine gets through this winter, January, February, and starts March and April, the advantage will be on your side, on Ukraine's side, not on Russia's side," Kellogg said.

And I hope that by Independence Day this summer, peace will come to the country

- Kellogg noted.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Keith Kellogg
Davos
United States
Ukraine