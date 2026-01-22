Kellogg does not rule out that peace in Ukraine may come this summer
Kyiv • UNN
Keith Kellogg, former US President's special envoy, suggests the end of Russia's war against Ukraine by August 24. He believes that the advantage will be on Ukraine's side after winter.
Former US President's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, does not rule out that Russia's war against Ukraine may end this summer – by August 24, when Ukraine celebrates Independence Day, as he stated during a discussion at the WEF-2026 in Davos, writes UNN.
Details
"I truly believe that if Ukraine gets through this winter, January, February, and starts March and April, the advantage will be on your side, on Ukraine's side, not on Russia's side," Kellogg said.
And I hope that by Independence Day this summer, peace will come to the country
