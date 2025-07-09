KCSA official "overpaid" UAH 4.8 million during the purchase of generators for Invincibility Points

$41.850.05
49.060.03
ukenru
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
Exclusive
07:10 AM • 11865 views
Russian attacks: it became known how many people died in Mykolaiv since the beginning of the war
05:59 AM • 43771 views
711 out of a record 728 drones neutralized over Ukraine, all cruise missiles shot down out of 7 cruise missiles and 6 "Kinzhal" missiles
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103618 views
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
03:42 AM • 115151 views
Lutsk survived the most massive drone and missile attack: numerous fires broke out
July 8, 05:10 PM • 150481 views
Putin says “a lot of crap” about Ukraine: Trump announced a “small surprise” for the Russian dictator
Exclusive
July 8, 04:34 PM • 113035 views
70% of NABU cases against MPs are in no way related to corruption - MP and member of the TCC Buzhanskyi
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184027 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199637 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 12:25 PM • 81918 views
Pet registration in Kyiv's ASCs: how many applications have been submitted since the service launched
Exclusive
July 8, 11:24 AM • 62229 views
Four months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market: MP Dmytriieva explained why new rules have not yet been agreed upon
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+29°
3.5m/s
46%
744mm
Popular news
Russia mobilizes residents of occupied territories without citizenshipJuly 8, 11:48 PM • 30047 views
In Ukraine, a large-scale air raid alert for the second time in a night due to the take-off of a MiG-31KJuly 9, 12:13 AM • 76046 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a tank training ground was illegally sown for years: an official will be prosecutedJuly 9, 01:16 AM • 42161 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 142745 views
Zhytomyr region suffered a massive enemy attack at night: fires broke out, there is damage05:49 AM • 36236 views
Publications
Trump's Customs War with the EU: How will it end and how will it affect Ukraine?
Exclusive
05:26 AM • 103621 views
Case "Ukraine and the Netherlands v. Russia": ECHR to announce decision today04:00 AM • 143042 views
Is the salvation of business hidden in the competition for the election of a new head of the BEB?
Exclusive
July 8, 03:56 PM • 184032 views
A purchase with a political flavor: ARMA ordered a luxury special vehicle from a company linked to PoroshenkoJuly 8, 02:33 PM • 153135 views
Hetmantsev, "Hezbollah" and 650 thousand dollars: the story of one "buried" NACP check
Exclusive
July 8, 01:22 PM • 199642 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Friedrich Merz
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lutsk
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 years08:49 AM • 4381 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 203034 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 387399 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 220368 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 331911 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
MiG-31
Kh-101

KCSA official "overpaid" UAH 4.8 million during the purchase of generators for Invincibility Points

Kyiv • UNN

 • 562 views

A KCSA official signed a contract with a private company for the purchase of diesel generators for the capital's heating points, overstating the cost of the equipment by UAH 4.8 million. He faces up to five years in prison for official negligence.

KCSA official "overpaid" UAH 4.8 million during the purchase of generators for Invincibility Points

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an official of the Kyiv City State Administration who "overpaid" UAH 4.8 million during the purchase of generators for Invincibility Points. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv police.

Details

The investigation established that during the blackouts in 2023, the head of one of the KCSA Departments concluded an agreement with a private company for the purchase of diesel generators for the capital's heating points. However, according to the conclusions of a complex of forensic examinations, the cost of the purchased equipment was significantly overstated. In total, the "overpayment" amounted to more than UAH 4.8 million.

Police found that the official did not properly monitor market prices and did not check the real value of the goods, which led to significant budget losses, the report says.

It is reported that the official, suspected of official negligence (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), faces up to five years in prison.

Addition

The press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention reported that the number of persons against whom sentences in top corruption cases have come into force has more than doubled.

The High Anti-Corruption Court found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of corruption and possession of ammunition. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Security Service of Ukraine
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9