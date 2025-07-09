KCSA official "overpaid" UAH 4.8 million during the purchase of generators for Invincibility Points

The National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine exposed an official of the Kyiv City State Administration who "overpaid" UAH 4.8 million during the purchase of generators for Invincibility Points. This is reported by UNN with reference to Kyiv police.

Details

The investigation established that during the blackouts in 2023, the head of one of the KCSA Departments concluded an agreement with a private company for the purchase of diesel generators for the capital's heating points. However, according to the conclusions of a complex of forensic examinations, the cost of the purchased equipment was significantly overstated. In total, the "overpayment" amounted to more than UAH 4.8 million.

Police found that the official did not properly monitor market prices and did not check the real value of the goods, which led to significant budget losses, the report says.

It is reported that the official, suspected of official negligence (Part 2, Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine), faces up to five years in prison.

Addition

The press service of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention reported that the number of persons against whom sentences in top corruption cases have come into force has more than doubled.

The High Anti-Corruption Court found former head of the Ternopil Regional Council Mykhailo Holovko guilty of corruption and possession of ammunition. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property.