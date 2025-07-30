Powerful earthquake in Kamchatka: Tsunami threat engulfed several countries at once, details

An earthquake of magnitude 8.8 occurred on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia, causing a tsunami threat. It was also felt in neighboring Japan, as well as in the American states of Alaska, Hawaii, on the coast of Canada and South American countries. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

This earthquake is the sixth strongest ever recorded, and the strongest since 2011, when a magnitude 9.0 earthquake hit northeastern Japan, causing a devastating tsunami and the Fukushima nuclear power plant disaster.

As reported by Reuters, the Hawaii Coast Guard ordered ships to leave harbors due to the danger of an approaching tsunami.

As a result of the natural disaster, the port in the city of Severo-Kurilsk was partially flooded. Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov said that today's earthquake was "serious and the strongest in recent decades."

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the magnitude of the earthquake in Kamchatka was 7.5. The earthquake occurred in the Pacific Ocean near Kamchatka at 11:24 local time with an epicenter 161 km east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky at a depth of 32 km.

UNN also reported that on July 29, a barely perceptible earthquake of magnitude 2.3 occurred in the Chernivtsi region of Ukraine.