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Kallas spoke of "difficult" relations with the US and attempts to persuade Washington to put pressure on the aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 188 views

Kaja Kallas spoke of difficult relations with the US over Russian fuel and restrictions on Starlink in Ukraine. Costa called for increased pressure on Russia.

Kallas spoke of "difficult" relations with the US and attempts to persuade Washington to put pressure on the aggressor

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas spoke on October 16 about what she described as "very difficult" relations between Europe and the United States following US President Donald Trump's decision to buy diesel fuel from Russia and reports that the White House had restricted Starlink in Ukraine. Politico reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Of course, you can see that things are sometimes very difficult with our American allies," Kallas told reporters on her way to the EU summit.

"We are also trying to convince our American partners that if we want to end this war, we must put pressure on the aggressor, because it is not only about ending this war, but also about ensuring that Russia does not start wars again," Kallas added.

Kallas expressed concern about the slowdown in Starlink connectivity, which, according to Ukraine, had negative consequences on the battlefield, warning that Europe would not be able to replace this capability "in the short term."

EU is negotiating Ukraine’s association with its satellite communications system amid disruptions to Starlink15.10.26, 16:44 • 6360 views

As Rapporteur notes, Kallas added that she had prepared a list of "European security concerns" to present to Russia, rather than "merely giving them what they are interested in."

Meanwhile, European Council President António Costa noted that the EU's pressure on Russia must increase.

"Our message to President Zelenskyy is very simple: the EU's support for Ukraine is as strong as ever," António Costa told reporters.

"Now is not the time to stop supporting Ukraine; now is not the time to lift sanctions against Russia," the President of the European Council added, as Rapporteur points out, "alluding obliquely to Washington's recent easing of restrictive measures against Moscow."

"Now is the time to strengthen our support and increase our pressure," Costa emphasized.

Julia Shramko

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