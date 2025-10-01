Kallas: Russian airspace violations amount to "state-sponsored terrorism"

Russia's invasion of European airspace is tantamount to "state-sponsored terrorism," said EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, arriving at an informal summit of bloc leaders in Copenhagen, UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

"We see Russia clearly escalating with the different types of incursions they are making," Kallas said.

Addition

In recent weeks, Russian drones and aircraft have violated the airspace of Poland and Estonia, respectively, and Denmark is also monitoring the Kremlin due to a wave of drone sightings at its airports and airbases.