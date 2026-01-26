Kallas privately complains that von der Leyen is a dictator - Politico

$43.140.03
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 2156 views
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
07:43 AM • 6406 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 18941 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 29472 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 26303 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 24527 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 20461 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 17963 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16725 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16651 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Tent camps set up in Kyiv's Troieshchyna due to lack of heating and electricityVideoJanuary 25, 11:40 PM • 10503 views
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shellingJanuary 26, 12:16 AM • 11820 views
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNSJanuary 26, 01:23 AM • 12205 views
Iran's Leader Khamenei Moved to Bunker Due to US Attack Threat - MediaJanuary 26, 01:58 AM • 9694 views
Taxi driver in Kyiv broke passenger's jaw: driver faces up to three years in prison07:59 AM • 7530 views
Publications
Open competition for leadership positions as a disaster prevention measure: why the appointment of the head of the State Aviation Service without public selection is unacceptable
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 2174 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?January 23, 03:12 PM • 95854 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USAJanuary 23, 12:42 PM • 111023 views
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 116739 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with TrumpJanuary 22, 04:50 PM • 110276 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Vilnius
Poland
UNN Lite
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - reportJanuary 24, 11:07 AM • 23809 views
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New YearPhotoVideoJanuary 24, 08:56 AM • 23912 views
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age differencePhotoJanuary 23, 12:32 PM • 40271 views
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her?PhotoJanuary 23, 11:14 AM • 40446 views
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras TsymbalyukJanuary 22, 05:56 PM • 53525 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Gold
Shahed-136

Kallas privately complains that von der Leyen is a dictator - Politico

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30 views

Relations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas are worse than with her predecessor Josep Borrell. Kallas complains about von der Leyen's dictatorial methods; her position is weakened by her background and limited political power.

Kallas privately complains that von der Leyen is a dictator - Politico

Relations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the current head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, are even worse than they were with her predecessor, Josep Borrell. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, von der Leyen's relations with former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell were "very bad," but with Kallas, the situation is "even worse."

"The Mediterranean region was taken away from Kallas when the European Commission created the Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Persian Gulf (DG MENA) last year. At the same time, the European Commission was actively working on plans to reduce the size of the European External Action Service (EEAS)," the publication writes.

In response, Kallas, as stated, tried to appoint an influential Deputy Secretary-General - Martin Selmayr, former chief of staff to Jean-Claude Juncker. However, as noted, this move was blocked by von der Leyen's office.

Also, according to the publication, one senior official stated that Kallas "privately complains that she [von der Leyen] is a dictator, but there is little she can do about it."

It is noted that Kallas comes from Estonia, and her political force - the liberals - is small, which makes her position weaker than that of Borrell, a socialist from Spain.

Kaja Kallas's office did not respond to a request for comment on the situation, the publication reported.

Recall

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that no country has the right to seize another's territory, comparing Trump to Putin.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
The Diplomat
Vladimir Putin
Kaya Kallas
European Commission
Donald Trump
Josep Borrell
Spain
Ursula von der Leyen
Estonia