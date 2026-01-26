Kallas privately complains that von der Leyen is a dictator - Politico

Relations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the current head of European diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, are even worse than they were with her predecessor, Josep Borrell. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, von der Leyen's relations with former EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell were "very bad," but with Kallas, the situation is "even worse."

"The Mediterranean region was taken away from Kallas when the European Commission created the Directorate-General for the Middle East, North Africa and the Persian Gulf (DG MENA) last year. At the same time, the European Commission was actively working on plans to reduce the size of the European External Action Service (EEAS)," the publication writes.

In response, Kallas, as stated, tried to appoint an influential Deputy Secretary-General - Martin Selmayr, former chief of staff to Jean-Claude Juncker. However, as noted, this move was blocked by von der Leyen's office.

Also, according to the publication, one senior official stated that Kallas "privately complains that she [von der Leyen] is a dictator, but there is little she can do about it."

It is noted that Kallas comes from Estonia, and her political force - the liberals - is small, which makes her position weaker than that of Borrell, a socialist from Spain.

Kaja Kallas's office did not respond to a request for comment on the situation, the publication reported.

Recall

EU chief diplomat Kaja Kallas stated that no country has the right to seize another's territory, comparing Trump to Putin.