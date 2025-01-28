Kallas on Ukraine's accession negotiations and Orban's position: The EU always finds a solution

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas answered how the bloc intends to avoid blocking negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU amid statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing that despite the complexity of decision-making, the EU always reaches consensus, UNN writes.

"Regarding Hungary, of course, we have 27 different countries and 27 different internal democracies in the EU, so every decision we make is discussed, and it is always difficult. So I have no illusions that it will get easier. But in the end, we have always managed," Kallas said, commenting that ‘everybody heard Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, recently call Ukraine an economic threat to Europe if Ukraine is a member of the EU, how are you going to handle that, to get every European member to allow Ukraine to start negotiations."

