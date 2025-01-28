Kallas on Ukraine's accession negotiations and Orban's position: The EU always finds a solution

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 62694 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 86917 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108948 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 128541 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 133199 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113392 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116962 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Kallas on Ukraine's accession negotiations and Orban's position: The EU always finds a solution

Kallas on Ukraine's accession negotiations and Orban's position: The EU always finds a solution

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23467 views

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas commented on possible obstacles to Ukraine's accession to the EU from Hungary. She emphasized that despite the complexity of decision-making, the EU always reaches consensus.

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas answered how the bloc intends to avoid blocking negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU amid statements by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, emphasizing that despite the complexity of decision-making, the EU always reaches consensus, UNN writes.

Details

"Regarding Hungary, of course, we have 27 different countries and 27 different internal democracies in the EU, so every decision we make is discussed, and it is always difficult. So I have no illusions that it will get easier. But in the end, we have always managed," Kallas said, commenting that ‘everybody heard Viktor Orban, the Hungarian Prime Minister, recently call Ukraine an economic threat to Europe if Ukraine is a member of the EU, how are you going to handle that, to get every European member to allow Ukraine to start negotiations."

EU may open two clusters of talks with Ukraine in the first half of the year - European Commissioner28.01.25, 14:05 • 26419 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

