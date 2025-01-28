EU may open two clusters of talks with Ukraine in the first half of the year - European Commissioner

European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos has announced the possibility of opening the Fundamentals and External Relations clusters as part of negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU in the first half of the year, UNN reports.

Details

"I hope that we will be able to open the first cluster of Fundamentals during the Polish presidency. It will also be possible for the other cluster, External Affairs, if we do the work the way we have to do it. But this is not possible without the member states. So, on the technical side of the EU, we may be ready to open two clusters for Ukraine in the first half of the year, but we need to go through the procedure in the Council, and that will be very important," said European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos at a press conference on Tuesday.

At the same time, the EU Commissioner added that "the technical work for the Fundamentals cluster is not yet complete." "The screening report was sent to the (EU) Council on January 17, and in order to be able to open the 'Fundamentals', we need three unanimous decisions from the (EU) Council: first, confirmation of the screening report on the verification, second, benchmarks (benchmarks), and then the (Euro)Commission's opinion. And now we are doing a screening report for External Relations," Kos said.

