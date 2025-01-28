EU may open two clusters of talks with Ukraine in the first half of the year - European Commissioner

ukenru
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 82209 views

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 105146 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 108282 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 127395 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103070 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 132379 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103682 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113380 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116959 views

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 100971 views
Trump and Rutte discuss 'critical need' for peace in Ukraine to be enduring

February 28, 07:34 AM • 37492 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115647 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 43238 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110141 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 54808 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 127397 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 132383 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 164664 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 154568 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 12890 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 18071 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 110141 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

February 28, 09:03 AM • 115647 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 139306 views
EU may open two clusters of talks with Ukraine in the first half of the year - European Commissioner

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26419 views

European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos has announced the possibility of opening the 'Fundamentals' and 'External Action' clusters for Ukraine in the framework of the EU accession negotiations in the first half of the year. Implementation depends on the support of member states and the procedure in the EU Council.

European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos has announced the possibility of opening the Fundamentals and External Relations clusters as part of negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the EU in the first half of the year, UNN reports.

Details

"I hope that we will be able to open the first cluster of Fundamentals during the Polish presidency. It will also be possible for the other cluster, External Affairs, if we do the work the way we have to do it. But this is not possible without the member states. So, on the technical side of the EU, we may be ready to open two clusters for Ukraine in the first half of the year, but we need to go through the procedure in the Council, and that will be very important," said European Commissioner for Enlargement Martha Kos at a press conference on Tuesday.

At the same time, the EU Commissioner added that "the technical work for the Fundamentals cluster is not yet complete." "The screening report was sent to the (EU) Council on January 17, and in order to be able to open the 'Fundamentals', we need three unanimous decisions from the (EU) Council: first, confirmation of the screening report on the verification, second, benchmarks (benchmarks), and then the (Euro)Commission's opinion. And now we are doing a screening report for External Relations," Kos said.

Ukraine aims to open 5-6 negotiation clusters with the EU - Zelenskyy16.01.25, 01:47 • 28842 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising