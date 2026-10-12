Kallas commented on elections in Ukraine following Trump's statements

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that if pressure is brought to bear on Russia to make it stop the war, she is confident that elections will be held in Ukraine. She said this to journalists on October 12, arriving at a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, UNN writes.

Almost every constitution contains provisions stating that elections cannot be held during wartime. And I understand that President Zelenskyy also said that if there is a ceasefire, he is ready to hold elections as soon as possible. But elections are always a struggle between different groups within a country, whereas the attacks are coming from outside, and therefore it is very important to keep people united while the war continues. If pressure is brought to bear on Russia to make it stop this war, I am confident that elections will be held in Ukraine - Kallas replied in response to a question about the reaction to U.S. President Donald Trump's call for new elections in Ukraine.

She also noted: "The United States is our biggest ally, but our message is clear: if we want to end this war, the only way to do so is to increase pressure on Russia, and we call on the United States to impose sanctions so that we can end this war, and all these consequences of the attacks on oil refineries would not be what they are if the war had ended."

Kallas: the "energy truce" must go beyond oil refineries, as this benefits the Russians