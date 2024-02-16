Enemy KABs strike in Kharkiv region: a minor among three victims - RMA

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the village of Chorne with multiple rocket launchers yesterday, hitting a car with civilians, three people were killed and two wounded, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

At about 17:40, the enemy shelled Chorne village, Kupyansk district, with guided aerial bombs. A car with civilians was hit. A private house nearby caught fire. Three people died: A 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. A 54-year-old woman, hospitalized in serious condition, and a 53-year-old man were injured - Sinegubov said on social media.

Details

According to him, 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Kudiyivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Kotlyarivka and others. The occupants carried out air strikes on the villages of Ivanivka, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne, Budarky, Chorne and others.

In particular, at 6:24 the enemy fired at Katerynivka village in Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

At about 20:09 the enemy struck the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, with an unidentified ammunition. A house was damaged. There were no casualties, he added.

At about 11:00, according to Sinegubov, the enemy struck the city of Vovchansk and the village of Bilyi Kolodyaz in Chuhuiv district. Both hit a private house. Windows, gates, and a fence were damaged. No casualties were reported.

"In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka," said Syniehubov.

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked with CABs and S-300 missiles