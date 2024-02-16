Enemy KABs strike in Kharkiv region: a minor among three victims - RMA

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Enemy KABs strike in Kharkiv region: a minor among three victims - RMA

Enemy KABs strike in Kharkiv region: a minor among three victims - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russian forces shelled a village in the Kharkiv region, hitting a civilian car and killing three people.

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled the village of Chorne with multiple rocket launchers yesterday, hitting a car with civilians, three people were killed and two wounded, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Friday, UNN reports.

At about 17:40, the enemy shelled Chorne village, Kupyansk district, with guided aerial bombs. A car with civilians was hit. A private house nearby caught fire. Three people died: A 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl. A 54-year-old woman, hospitalized in serious condition, and a 53-year-old man were injured

- Sinegubov said on social media.

Details

According to him, 15 settlements in Kharkiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire: Kudiyivka, Synkivka, Berestove, Kotlyarivka and others. The occupants carried out air strikes on the villages of Ivanivka, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Nesterne, Budarky, Chorne and others.

In particular, at 6:24 the enemy fired at Katerynivka village in Kupyansk district. A private house was damaged. There were no casualties.

At about 20:09 the enemy struck the village of Lyptsi, Kharkiv district, with an unidentified ammunition. A house was damaged. There were no casualties, he added.

At about 11:00, according to Sinegubov, the enemy struck the city of Vovchansk and the village of Bilyi Kolodyaz in Chuhuiv district. Both hit a private house. Windows, gates, and a fence were damaged. No casualties were reported.

"In the Kupyansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka," said Syniehubov.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
okhtyrkaOkhtyrka
chuhuivChuhuiv
berestoveBerestovo
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising