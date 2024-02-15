Kharkiv region: Russians attacked with CABs and S-300 missiles

Three people were killed and two others were injured during the aerial bombardment of Chorne village in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

As of now, three people have been killed in Chorne village, Kupiansk district, as a result of enemy shelling: A 58-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. The deceased woman is being identified. A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition and a 53-year-old man was wounded. - Syniehubov said.

Context

Earlier it was reported that two enemy UAVs had arrived in the village of Vilkhuvata community (Kupiansk district).

The attack killed three civilians, including a teenage girl.

Optional

In addition, on the same day, the invaders launched a rocket attack on the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh of the Vovchansk community. Previously, the occupiers fired from an S-300 air defense system. The consequences of the attack were reported by the regional prosecutor's office.