Kharkiv region: Russians attacked with CABs and S-300 missiles

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 68484 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 117523 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 122455 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 164450 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 165070 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 267317 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176802 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166830 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148601 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 237481 views

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 100220 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 63035 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM • 34714 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM • 31397 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 44700 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 267317 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 237481 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 222822 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 248282 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 234457 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 117523 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 100301 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100740 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 117242 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117887 views
Kharkiv region: Russians attacked with CABs and S-300 missiles

Kharkiv region: Russians attacked with CABs and S-300 missiles

 • 32978 views

Three people were killed and two others were injured during the Russian air attack on the village of Chorne in Kharkiv region using cruise missiles and S-300 missiles.

Three people were killed and two others were injured during the aerial bombardment of Chorne village in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.

As of now, three people have been killed in Chorne village, Kupiansk district, as a result of enemy shelling: A 58-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. The deceased woman is being identified. A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition and a 53-year-old man was wounded.

- Syniehubov said.

Context

Earlier it was reported that two enemy UAVs had arrived in the village of Vilkhuvata community (Kupiansk district).

The attack killed three civilians, including a teenage girl.

In addition, on the same day, the invaders launched a rocket attack on the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh of the Vovchansk community. Previously, the occupiers fired from an S-300 air defense system. The consequences of the attack were reported by the regional prosecutor's office.

On February 15, at about 14:30, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh of the Vovchansk community. Preliminary, the attack was carried out from the S-300 air defense system. The enemy missile hit the road between residential buildings. Private households, outbuildings and cars were damaged.

- said the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.
Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
chuhuivChuhuiv
raketnyi-kompleks-s-300S-300 missile system
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

