Kharkiv region: Russians attacked with CABs and S-300 missiles
Kyiv • UNN
Three people were killed and two others were injured during the Russian air attack on the village of Chorne in Kharkiv region using cruise missiles and S-300 missiles.
Three people were killed and two others were injured during the aerial bombardment of Chorne village in Kharkiv region. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, UNN reports.
As of now, three people have been killed in Chorne village, Kupiansk district, as a result of enemy shelling: A 58-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man. The deceased woman is being identified. A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition and a 53-year-old man was wounded.
Context
Earlier it was reported that two enemy UAVs had arrived in the village of Vilkhuvata community (Kupiansk district).
The attack killed three civilians, including a teenage girl.
Optional
In addition, on the same day, the invaders launched a rocket attack on the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh of the Vovchansk community. Previously, the occupiers fired from an S-300 air defense system. The consequences of the attack were reported by the regional prosecutor's office.
On February 15, at about 14:30, the Russian military launched a missile attack on the village of Bilyi Kolodyazh of the Vovchansk community. Preliminary, the attack was carried out from the S-300 air defense system. The enemy missile hit the road between residential buildings. Private households, outbuildings and cars were damaged.