Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 26612 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 78256 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 86159 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 10:11 AM • 98432 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 95201 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 167865 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 72776 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190478 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 238455 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113747 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.6m/s
83%
744mm
Popular news

Trump says he didn't "chicken out" by dropping high tariffs - AP

May 28, 08:10 PM • 20299 views

Turkey and Belgium will join the drone coalition for Ukraine

May 28, 08:20 PM • 20699 views

A large-scale fire at the strategic Avangard plant in St. Petersburg: what is known

12:27 AM • 14605 views

On the night of May 29, Moscow was attacked by drones: a residential complex was hit

02:03 AM • 43594 views

A man was detained in Mykolaiv region for raping a fellow villager: details

02:35 AM • 22727 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 112452 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 190506 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 201300 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 206024 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 238482 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Friedrich Merz

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

Kyiv

Vatican City

Berlin

Dnieper

Europe

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 71405 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 132728 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 72217 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 74994 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 141005 views
Actual

T-72

Financial Times

Facebook

YouTube

Kh-101

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

Putin will be ready for a gradual advance in Ukraine, believing that Russia can fight for years. He is replenishing losses at the front, but Western aid to Ukraine can change this.

Putin will be ready for a "creeping" advance in Ukraine until the human resource runs out - ISW

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin continues to demonstrate his willingness to achieve his military goals through gradual, creeping advances on the battlefield. This is stated in the material of the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), reports UNN.

Details

Analysts suggest that Putin will take advantage of any tactical opportunities on the front to advance deeper into Ukraine, as he believes that Russia can "fight for years, despite any sanctions or other economic measures that the West may apply" in the future.

Putin adheres to a theory of victory, which assumes that Russian troops will be able to continue gradual, creeping advances indefinitely and survive and overcome Western military assistance to Ukraine and the capabilities of Ukraine itself

- believe in ISW.

Zelenskyy: we hope there will be no more war in June 202628.05.25, 12:53 • 2458 views

They do not rule out that Russia will probably be able to continue its current tactics, but only as long as it is able to replenish its losses on the front line. And they recall the recent statement of the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev, according to whom, since the beginning of 2025, almost 175 thousand people have arrived in military units and more than 14 thousand people have joined volunteer units - that is, approximately 1285 people per day.

Reports from the Ukrainian General Staff on Russia's daily losses indicate that in January 2025, the Russians lost an average of 1,550 soldiers per day; 1,261 in February 2025; 1,312 in March 2025; 1,219 in April 2025; and 1,140 from May 1 to 28. Medvedev's statement ... suggests that Russia is replenishing its units in approximately a one-to-one ratio to its losses

- analysts point out.

They conclude that Ukrainian forces, supported by Western aid, can inflict greater personnel losses on the battlefield, which may push Putin to make difficult decisions and force him to "engage in good faith negotiations to end the war."

Recall

According to ISW analysts, the demands of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine indicate the Kremlin's desire to force the West to "surrender" Ukraine and break up NATO.

On the eve of Reuters, citing its own sources, reported that Putin is ready to end the war in Ukraine if Western leaders pledge in writing to stop NATO expansion to the east and lift some of the sanctions against Russia.

Almost 200 combat clashes in a day: the General Staff spoke about the hottest directions29.05.25, 00:27 • 2186 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarPolitics
Institute for the Study of War
NATO
Ukraine
Brent
$65.19
Bitcoin
$107,573.50
S&P 500
$5,909.48
Tesla
$358.81
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,293.25
Ethereum
$2,727.23