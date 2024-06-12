ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
June 12: Red Rose Day, International Day of Dubbing

June 12: Red Rose Day, International Day of Dubbing

June 12

 121021 views

On June 12, everyone can join an event dedicated to the queen of flowers and celebrate Red Rose Day, which originated in the United States but has become popular all over the world.

Today, on June 12, everyone can join the event dedicated to the queen of flowers and celebrate Red Rose Day. The holiday was founded in the United States, but quickly became popular in many countries around the world, UNN writes.

Wild roses existed on our planet 50 million years ago, and people began to grow these flowers in the third millennium BC.

Despite the fact that today there are more than 300 different varieties of roses in the world, the most popular are still red roses, which are a symbol of beauty, love, romance, and femininity.

The oldest rose bush, which is more than a thousand years old, grows in Germany.

Despite the wide range of colors, there are no blue roses in nature, and it is impossible to breed them. To turn a rose blue, the flower is placed in water with a safe dye. The flower, absorbing moisture, gradually changes color to blue.

The Juliet rose was sold for almost $16 million in 2006. Breeder David Austin spent 15 years of his life and five million dollars to develop this variety.

Today, movie fans, as well as actors, sound engineers and other representatives of the film industry, celebrate International Day of Dubbing.

Dubbing appeared shortly after sound films began to be released. In the 1930s, dubbing was popular in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain. In other countries at that time, films were shown in subtitled versions, which were much cheaper to produce.    

In Ukraine, dubbing into the native language began to develop rapidly in the early 90s. One of the most successful examples of dubbing foreign films is the Ukrainian dubbing of the cult TV series Alf.

Since 1997, on the initiative of the International Labor Organization, various events have been held on June 12 to mark the World Day Against Child Labor.

According to the ILO, about 250 million children aged 5 to 14 are forced to work in developing countries alone. About half of these children work in appalling conditions full time.

153 million of them live in Asia, 80 million  in Africa, and 17 million in Latin America.

In Ukraine today, stock market workers celebrate their professional holiday.

Lovers of strong alcoholic beverages can celebrate Kashasa Day today.

Cachaça is a distilled alcoholic beverage that has been produced in Brazil for 500 years from sugar cane juice.

According to the church calendar, today is the Day of Remembrance of St. Onufriy, who lived in the fourth century.

From a young age, he decided to devote his life to serving the Lord and took monastic vows. After living in a monastery for several years, Onufriy retired to one of the deserts of Egypt and lived as a hermit for 60 years.

For his unwavering faith and devotion to the Lord, he received the gift of healing and miracles.

On June 12, Onufriy, Andriy, Stepan, Arsen, and Anna celebrate their name days.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

