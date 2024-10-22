Journalists were shown how the school catering reform in Odesa is going on (video)
The First Lady of Ukraine visited 4 sites where the school catering reform is being implemented in Odesa region. They are testing different models of catering, discussing the impact of the reform on education and the economy.
In Odesa region, the active implementation of the school nutrition reform is underway, and First Lady Olena Zelenska got acquainted with its progress together with journalists, UNN reports.
Journalists were shown 4 facilities that operate according to the reform standards. The participants of the press tour got acquainted with the models of organizing children's meals and discussed the role of education in ensuring the required number of specialists and the impact on the economy. The implementation of the "basic kitchen" model was considered on the example of one of the kindergartens.
The participants of the press tour also inspected the Prylymany Lyceum, where a comprehensive renovation of the catering department is underway, and visited the Odesa Center for Vocational Education, where one of the three culinary hubs in the region operates.
No one has ever implemented such a reform during the defense. And that makes every feedback from the press, parents, cooks, and everyone who cares about children all the more important to her team. Because right now, we especially need to protect their resilience, their strength to learn and live. And a decent school lunch is one of the components of our care
She noted that the results of the school feeding reform will be demonstrated during the European Regional School Feeding Summit to be held on November 12-13 in Kyiv.
Read more about the baby food reform in Odesa Oblast in our story.
The Government of Ukraine has allocated UAH 2 billion for free meals for students in grades 1-4 starting in October 2024. The funds will be transferred to local communities as a subvention to provide hot lunches to all primary school children.
