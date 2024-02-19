Japan to provide $12.1 billion in aid to Ukraine

Japan will provide Ukraine with $12.1 billion in aid, including the announced and implemented amount. This includes a $4.7 billion grant that Kyiv will receive by the end of this month. This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a joint speech with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, UNN reports.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan's position in support of Ukraine remains unwavering. During our meeting, he informed us that Japan will provide Ukraine with $12.1 billion in aid, including the announced and implemented amount. This includes a $4.7 billion grant that we will receive by the end of this month. ," Shmyhal wrote.

