Japan to deploy long-range missiles on Kyushu Island to strengthen defense - Kyodo
Kyiv • UNN
Japan plans to deploy missiles with a range of 1,000 km on Kyushu Island by 2026. This is being done to strengthen the security of the southwestern part of Nansei Island near Taiwan.
Japan plans to deploy long-range missiles on the southwestern island of Kyushu to strengthen its defense capabilities and acquire "counterstrike capabilities." The deployment is expected to begin in March 2026, according to Kyodo News, writes UNN.
Details
According to media reports, the deployment of missiles is aimed at strengthening the security of the southwestern part of the Nansei Island, which is strategically important due to its proximity to Taiwan, amid growing fears that the island could be invaded by China.
According to reports, the authorities are assessing possible deployment sites, as local residents are concerned that they may become targets of enemy attacks.
According to sources, the missiles may be deployed at garrisons of the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in the cities of Yufu (Oita Prefecture) and Kumamoto. At the same time, Okinawa Prefecture, located closer to mainland China, is not being considered as a deployment site due to concerns about escalating tensions with Beijing.
The missiles to be deployed are an advanced version of the GSDF's Type 12 surface-to-ship guided missile with an extended range of up to 1,000 kilometers. Deployment in Kyushu will put coastal areas of North Korea and China within range.
US seeks to accelerate arms deliveries to Taiwan amid the suspension of aid to Ukraine10.03.25, 08:50 • 28739 views