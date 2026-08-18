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Italy sees no signs of Russian involvement in explosion at ammunition plant - DW

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1248 views

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto dismissed speculation about Russia's involvement in the explosion at the KNDS Ammo Italy plant in Colleferro. The incident occurred on August 13; there were no casualties.

Italy sees no signs of Russian involvement in explosion at ammunition plant - DW

The Italian authorities rejected speculation about possible Russian involvement in an explosion at an ammunition manufacturing plant in the municipality of Colleferro, southeast of Rome. This was reported by UNN, citing DW.

Details

There are no indications that this could be anything other than an internal problem

- Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told the Italian news agency Adnkronos on Monday, August 17.

At the same time, the Italian government is not commenting on reports that the plant in Colleferro produces ammunition for Ukraine, which is defending itself against Russian military aggression.

Context

The explosion at the KNDS Ammo Italy plant in Colleferro on August 13 occurred after firefighters, accompanied by police, had already arrived to extinguish a fire at the facility. No injuries have been reported.

This is the second similar incident in a week. On August 10, a fire and explosion also occurred on the premises of the EMCO company near the village of Belitsa in Bulgaria. After a truck caught fire, the blaze spread to an ammunition warehouse, followed by a detonation.

Reminder

An explosion occurred at the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. One person was killed and six others were injured as a result of the incident.

Yevhen Ustimenko

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