Italy is preparing a new package of military aid for Ukraine — it may include Aster missiles

Italy is finalizing preparations for a new package of military aid to Ukraine—the first this year. Defense Minister Guido Crosetto will present it to lawmakers next week. Reuters reports this, citing two people familiar with the matter, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, this package will be Italy’s 13th round of military aid since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. It is expected to be approved after Crosetto briefs the parliamentary Committee for the Intelligence and Security of the Republic (COPASIR) on November 10.

Although the contents of the package will remain classified, according to the sources, it may include Aster interceptor missiles for the Franco-Italian SAMP/T air defense system.

Kyiv has repeatedly called for the provision of more air defense systems to counter Russian missile and drone attacks on cities and critical infrastructure.

This step comes nearly a year after Italy approved its previous package of military aid to Ukraine. This indicates the difficulties Rome has faced in preparing a new delivery amid growing internal divisions over support for Kyiv - the publication emphasizes.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni remains one of Ukraine’s most consistent supporters among Western leaders, but divisions over the issue are deepening within her governing coalition.

The Italian government has the authority to deliver this package under a decree approved late last year. It allows arms supplies to Ukraine until December 31.

However, questions remain about the future of this program after that date. Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and his League party have said they will oppose further arms deliveries to Kyiv - the publication notes.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Crosetto are defending military aid as part of Italy’s commitments to the European Union and NATO.

It is not yet known whether Meloni will ask parliament to approve the extension of military aid through 2027. This issue is likely to spark increasing controversy as Italy’s general elections, scheduled for next year, draw closer.

Although Rome has consistently provided military aid to Ukraine, its volumes remain smaller than the contributions of leading European allies, particularly Germany and the United Kingdom.

The British Prime Minister does not plan to invite Putin to the 2027 G20 summit