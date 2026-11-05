The British Prime Minister does not plan to invite Putin to the 2027 G20 summit

UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not be invited to next year's G20 summit in the United Kingdom. The Economist reported this, UNN writes.

Details

When asked by a journalist whether Putin would be invited to participate in the meeting of G20 leaders in 2027, the head of the British government answered, "no."

At the same time, Burnham promised to provide military and financial support to Ukraine for as long as the country's war with Russia continues, and said he was ready to send British troops to join future peacekeeping forces if an agreement to end the hostilities is reached.

We remind you

Trump said he was ready to invite Zelenskyy to the G20 summit in Miami in December. He also said that the United States was close to an agreement to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

Putin’s return to the G20 summit would “normalize” Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine — Kallas